To my colleagues in public health: Don’t despair.

I have heard your concerns: You have spent a lifetime trying to improve health only to have it dismantled, vaccines disparaged, the foundation of public health discouraged, leaders with no public health experience and no involvement in running large institutions appointed to run our trusted institutions.

So, what is the positive side?

First, everything you have done to protect children with vaccines, to gain knowledge by responding to Ebola and other outbreaks, every addition you have made to public health will continue. The children who have been vaccinated are protected, probably for life. Your efforts are not lost.

But second, I have known every director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the past 65 years. Each one took seriously the overwhelming responsibility of eliminating premature mortality, unnecessary morbidity and compromised life quality. David Weldon, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for CDC director, will face that same heavy responsibility. We assume he will want to succeed, and he will depend on the CDC’s entire workforce to provide the best information and support, just as it has done for every director.

Third, Weldon is medically trained. He surely understands that vaccines are the very foundation of public health. With briefings from the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and interactions with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, he will learn that 3 million deaths each year are averted globally because of the smallpox vaccine, and another 3 million deaths are averted each year globally because of the measles vaccine.

I have no expectation that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has the capacity to evaluate scientific facts, so the CDC must take every opportunity to advise Weldon on public health, and especially vaccines, to support the remarkable effort of so many people who put public health above personal gain.