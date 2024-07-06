Atlanta is the best version of itself when we can open the door to newcomers while ensuring that those who are already here don’t have it slammed in their faces. To ensure that our growth benefits all Atlantans, we need equitable development strategies that recognize our shared prosperity.

The Atlanta region is now the sixth largest in the United States, adding nearly 69,000 residents between 2022 and 2023. The population of the 21-county Atlanta region is projected to reach 7.9 million by 2050. The jobs, investment and development that drive the city’s growth and prosperity do not benefit all Atlantans equally. Racial and economic inequities persist. Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation and a racial wealth gap that far exceeds the national average at 12.5 to 1. According to the Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative, the wealth of white households in Atlanta is 46 times more than that of Black households.