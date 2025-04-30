Pollution, in its various forms, impacts the air, water and soil and has become a major driver of climate change and global warming.
Humans are the leading contributor to pollution. The most concerning pollutants are PFAS and other “Forever Chemicals,” which persist in the environment and accumulate in living organisms seemingly forever. These pollutants contaminate the soil, air and water, exacerbate climate change, create health risks and deepen resource disparities, particularly in underserved areas and industries reliant on natural resources.
PFAS, used in products ranging from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam, are resistant to degradation and have been found in soil, water and even the air. These chemicals disrupt ecosystems and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions during their production and disposal. In farming areas, PFAS contamination in soil and water can lead to reduced crop yields and unsafe food supplies, directly impacting farmers’ livelihoods and food security. Furthermore, the accumulation of PFAS in wildlife has far-reaching consequences, endangering species that are vital to maintaining ecological balance.
Air pollution, primarily from industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust, releases greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, which trap heat in the atmosphere. This not only accelerates global warming but also affects air quality, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Millions of people worldwide, particularly children and the elderly, suffer the health consequences of prolonged exposure to polluted air. Underserved communities, often located near industrial zones, endure the impact of this pollution, facing higher health risks and limited access to clean air. This unequal exposure demonstrates the environmental injustice that continues to plague vulnerable populations.
Water pollution, including PFAS, PFOS, “Forever Chemicals” and other contaminants, pose significant risks for those who rely on fishing as a food source or livelihood. Contaminated water bodies lead to bioaccumulation of toxins in fish, making them unsafe for consumption. This impacts subsistence fishers and commercial fishing industries alike, threatening food security and economic stability. Additionally, polluted water sources can inhibit the availability of safe drinking water, further exacerbating health risks for affected communities. Even recreational activities, such as swimming and boating, are impacted, as polluted waterways become hazardous for use.
Ground pollution, often a result of improper waste disposal and agricultural runoff, further exacerbates these issues. Contaminants seep into the soil, affecting its fertility and the quality of groundwater. This creates a ripple effect, impacting agriculture, drinking water supplies and overall ecosystem health. Agricultural lands tainted by pollutants may take decades to recover, leading to long-term consequences for food production and local economies. Moreover, the contamination of soil by heavy metals and other toxins threatens plant and microbial life, disrupting healthy ecosystems.
The combined impact of these pollutants is particularly severe in underserved areas, where resources for mitigation and adaptation are limited. These communities are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change and pollution as they have limited access to clean water, a resource disparity that increases exposure to harmful chemicals and diseases.
Industries that supply food, water and consumer products are also affected. Contamination in raw materials leads to increased costs for purification and compliance with safety standards. This not only affects the industries’ profitability but also raises the cost of essential goods, making them less accessible to low-income populations. Over time, the economic consequences of pollution may hinder global development, creating broader societal challenges that extend far beyond environmental concerns.
Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach. Stricter regulations on pollutants like PFAS, investment in clean energy and sustainable agricultural practices are essential.
Equally important is the need for targeted support to underserved communities, ensuring they have access to clean water, air and soil. Strengthening environmental education and promoting innovative solutions, such as green technologies and bioremediation techniques, can also play a significant role in combating pollution and climate change. Public awareness and community engagement are crucial to driving change and holding polluters accountable while collaborative efforts between governments, industries and communities are essential to creating solutions.
Erica Bibbey of Marietta is a member of Citizens Climate Lobby.
