The political terrain for Black Americans is shifting in important ways. For far too long, Black voters have been seen through a narrow lens, with both major parties making assumptions about our loyalties and priorities. One party has often relied on our support, and the other has too frequently dismissed our potential. This outdated thinking has allowed critical issues in our community to go unaddressed. But as we approach a new political chapter, that dynamic is beginning to change — and not a moment too soon.
Recent polling has underscored what many of us have known for years: the Black vote, particularly among Black men, is far more competitive than previously acknowledged. Both presidential campaigns have taken notice, and the media is now paying closer attention to this growing reality. Though this focus is long overdue, it signals an important opportunity for us to advocate more strongly for the policies and solutions that truly matter to our communities.
What Black voters are looking for is not all that different from other groups. At the National Black Empowerment Action Fund, which focuses on empowering Black communities through civic participation, we’ve worked to make sure residents across the country know where their elected officials stand on the issues that matter most. In states such as New York and Missouri, we’ve seen voters reject candidates whose platforms didn’t align with the immediate priorities of the community.
In these areas, and in Black communities nationwide, the top concerns are clear: economic development — jobs, small business support and affordability; public safety, particularly gun violence prevention and balanced police accountability; access to quality education; and affordable housing. These are the issues that resonate across generations and geographies, from Atlanta to Detroit, Chicago to Cleveland.
As someone who has been deeply involved in Black political life for decades and having worked for two Black mayors here in Atlanta, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our priorities are sometimes misunderstood or generalized. Often, political messaging focuses more on broad themes of representation than on the direct solutions we need. Though representation is important, it’s equally critical that the specific concerns of our communities — including economic stability, public safety and quality education — are front and center.
For example, the rising cost of living disproportionately affects Black families, many of whom are working class or middle income. Our small businesses struggle to access capital, and tax relief for us is too often an afterthought. Public safety is another issue in which the stakes are high for our communities. Though broader debates continue about how to address root causes, we are living with the immediate effects of crime in neighborhoods that have been historically underserved.
Education remains a critical concern as well. The fact that so many Black students are struggling to meet grade-level expectations, even in cities like Atlanta, should be an urgent wake-up call for policymakers. Our young people deserve better opportunities, and our families deserve the chance at prosperity that starts with quality education.
This moment of heightened attention on the Black vote has the potential to reshape how politicians approach our communities — not just during election cycles but as a long-term strategy for governance. The more our votes are in play, the more we can expect meaningful engagement from leaders who are serious about delivering results, not just promises during campaign season.
As we head toward the end of another major election, Black voters in Georgia and across the nation are watching closely. We are listening to see who truly understands our needs and priorities. In the end, the results of this political season might well hinge on our collective voice. It’s time for all candidates to show that they value us — not just our votes, but our role in shaping the future of this country.
Darius Jones, a leader in Black policy and politics, is senior adviser to the National Black Empowerment Action Fund.
