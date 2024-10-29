The political terrain for Black Americans is shifting in important ways. For far too long, Black voters have been seen through a narrow lens, with both major parties making assumptions about our loyalties and priorities. One party has often relied on our support, and the other has too frequently dismissed our potential. This outdated thinking has allowed critical issues in our community to go unaddressed. But as we approach a new political chapter, that dynamic is beginning to change — and not a moment too soon.

Recent polling has underscored what many of us have known for years: the Black vote, particularly among Black men, is far more competitive than previously acknowledged. Both presidential campaigns have taken notice, and the media is now paying closer attention to this growing reality. Though this focus is long overdue, it signals an important opportunity for us to advocate more strongly for the policies and solutions that truly matter to our communities.