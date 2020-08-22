Opinion: Partnering for justice, equality and peace

I was living in Los Angeles when riots broke out after Rodney King was brutally beaten by the police, and then again when the officers were not held legally responsible. These moments share a driver which our own Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. unpacked over 50 years ago: ”Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots ... as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again.”

Dr. King’s words read like a prophecy. The sickness we struggle with is racism. Our country cannot seem to move forward into a blessed and meaningful future without dragging this social illness along with us. However, there are things we can do. Firstly, we must give our police departments the mandate and tools to root out the sort of element that could allow for this brutality. In speaking with one of our synagogue family members, a police officer here in Atlanta, this officer clearly stated that his department and others are of like mind – they deplore this sort of behavior, understanding that “nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop.” We must insist that sheriff candidates seeking elected office and other elected officials articulate a plan, ensuring that each and every citizen in our country will be treated, regardless of the situation, with dignity and care by our law enforcement agencies, remembering that they are sworn to guard and protect us, and to uphold the rights of our country’s citizens regardless of color or ethnicity.