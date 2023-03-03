Opinion: Our ‘religious freedom’ means freedom from discrimination too

What we know as faith leaders, is that religious freedom is already protected under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. As trusted leaders of our respective faiths and communities we see these bills for what they are – a license for a minority of religious people to discriminate against LGBTQ people in violation of federal law.

Our respective faith traditions are about love. They are about treating others as you want to be treated and protecting the rights of people who are in harm’s way. We believe in religious freedom. But that right should not and cannot infringe on the rights of others to exist freely, without fear of harm or discrimination in our society. We see SB 180 for what it is, part of a coordinated campaign to strip LGBTQ people, people like us, of our right to be treated as equals in our society, not second-class citizens.