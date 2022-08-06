Opinion: Our humanity’s key to moving America forward

Combined Shape Caption Taos Wynn Credit: Reginald Duncan Credit: Reginald Duncan Combined Shape Caption Taos Wynn Credit: Reginald Duncan Credit: Reginald Duncan

Let us therefore, appeal to persons and not parties, to a moral conscience as opposed to a political nature - asking that we as Americans step aside from our divisive interests and refocus the intent of our efforts and energies toward solving the fundamental issues of our democracy. This appeal, therefore, is to the humanity of all Americans (elected officials and citizens alike) to advance all civil and human rights, not because of political agenda, but because it is a shared responsibility of our basic humanity.

Together, let us find the power that America needs to move forward in this moment.

Let us secure basic rights for all Americans and uproot seeds of injustice and division - not because we are Democratic or Republican, but because it is simply the right thing to do.

Now is hardly the time to sulk in defeat, but rather it is a time to be bold and organize and strategize more effectively than before for the victory ahead.

As a nation we can and will prevail against the darker shadows and tactics that seek to divide and suppress this country, but only by implementing the demands of justice (as MLK Jr. instructed) and placing our love for one another above, and higher than, our differences of opinion between and among one another.

Only then, through humility and grace, will we truly see the value in securing fundamental rights in America – and only then be afforded the opportunity of establishing a true democracy of liberty and justice for all.

Taos Wynn is an Atlanta-based author, orator and human rights advocate. He is founder of the Perfect Love Foundation and the Millennial Civil Rights Movement.