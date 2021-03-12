Opinion: One family’s COVID-19 loss

Nicole always fantasized about being a hairstylist; therefore, after she graduated from North Clayton High School in 1992, she attended Arnold Patrick’s School of Cosmetology. Nicole earned her master license of cosmetology and immediately started her career under Ike Walker at Hair Zone Beauty Salon in College Park. She stayed loyal until she eventually became the owner in 2018.

It is no surprise that Nicole was a great hairstylist because she was great at all things creative. She took pleasure in interior design projects, coordinating events, and a variety of arts and crafts. She spent her spare time giving back to her community by serving on the board of directors for the Gus Thornhill Scholarship Fund. Most importantly, Nicole loved to attend church. She was a faithful believer of God and served under the leadership of Bishop Albert Lindsey Jr., the servant pastor of Neriah Church.

Out of all her accomplishments, her proudest moments were spent as a devoted mother and wife. She welcomed Nicholas Marshall into the world on June 17, 1997. Later, she married her best friend, Anthony “Tony” McIntosh, on July 8, 2012. While everyone else called her “Nikki,” Tony affectionately nicknamed her “Blondie.” After their union, she became the “bonus mom” to Lauren, Aaron, and Chelsea McIntosh.

My urgent hope is that more people will be tested and take the vaccine. I don’t know if taking the vaccine would have changed the outcome of my daughter’s life, but I pray that other families are open-minded enough to take advantage of the only option we have right now. Every time I think of “what if” my heart sinks deeper. My daughters was COVID-19 tested on a Monday and was dead by 10 p.m. on Thursday.

COVID-19 took a young vibrant life that left an indelible mark on Atlanta. Because of COVID-19, I lost my daughter. But because of Nikki, I’m finding my purpose.

Josephine Thompson, of Riverdale, earned her RN, BSN, MSN and Ph.D., while raising 3 children. She is an educator, patient advocate, entrepreneur and community volunteer.