Opinion: One family’s COVID-19 loss

My name is Josephine Thompson. Nicole was the second-oldest of my three children, and the oldest daughter. As my heart breaks from the January 14th death of my daughter from COVID-19, I think of all the mothers, wives, daughters, sons, fathers, grandparents and other family members who are gone too soon.
My loss leaves me angry and sad. As the days go by, I’ve begun to reflect on a life gone too soon and realize that I want my daughter’s passing to matter. I miss her smile, her gentleness, her passion and compassion for not only the people around her, but for the community as a whole. I want the world to know what an amazing young woman she was. So, I’ve decided to share my story with you.
I thank President Joe Biden for not letting my daughter reside in the world of statistics. By taking time to acknowledge 500,000 lost lives through a candlelight vigil at the Washington Monument, I felt as though he was calling the names of our loved ones. Every day that I wake up, I struggle to function but I know Nikki would not want it that way -- she brought so much energy and movement to the world.
My daughter’s name was Nicole, but she was affectionally called “Nikki” by her family and friends. She was 46 years old. Nikki’s only son Nicholas was the heart and soul of her daily existence. He is her only child and everyone knew how much she loved and cared for him. She would often say “how do I love thee -- I can’t count all the ways.” Nikki was an amazing daughter, mom, wife, sister, cousin, niece, co-worker, Christian, neighbor and community volunteer.
Nicole always fantasized about being a hairstylist; therefore, after she graduated from North Clayton High School in 1992, she attended Arnold Patrick’s School of Cosmetology. Nicole earned her master license of cosmetology and immediately started her career under Ike Walker at Hair Zone Beauty Salon in College Park. She stayed loyal until she eventually became the owner in 2018.
It is no surprise that Nicole was a great hairstylist because she was great at all things creative. She took pleasure in interior design projects, coordinating events, and a variety of arts and crafts. She spent her spare time giving back to her community by serving on the board of directors for the Gus Thornhill Scholarship Fund. Most importantly, Nicole loved to attend church. She was a faithful believer of God and served under the leadership of Bishop Albert Lindsey Jr., the servant pastor of Neriah Church.
Out of all her accomplishments, her proudest moments were spent as a devoted mother and wife. She welcomed Nicholas Marshall into the world on June 17, 1997. Later, she married her best friend, Anthony “Tony” McIntosh, on July 8, 2012. While everyone else called her “Nikki,” Tony affectionately nicknamed her “Blondie.” After their union, she became the “bonus mom” to Lauren, Aaron, and Chelsea McIntosh.
My urgent hope is that more people will be tested and take the vaccine. I don’t know if taking the vaccine would have changed the outcome of my daughter’s life, but I pray that other families are open-minded enough to take advantage of the only option we have right now. Every time I think of “what if” my heart sinks deeper. My daughters was COVID-19 tested on a Monday and was dead by 10 p.m. on Thursday.
COVID-19 took a young vibrant life that left an indelible mark on Atlanta. Because of COVID-19, I lost my daughter. But because of Nikki, I’m finding my purpose.
Josephine Thompson, of Riverdale, earned her RN, BSN, MSN and Ph.D., while raising 3 children. She is an educator, patient advocate, entrepreneur and community volunteer.