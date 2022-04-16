ajc logo
Opinion: On gov’t. ‘mandates’ and ‘patriotism’

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Opinion
By Jack Bernard
57 minutes ago
Partisan divides, disinformation have skewed real meaning of these words for many.

“Honesty is such a lonely word; everyone is so untrue. Honesty is hardly ever heard and mostly what I need from you”- Billy Joel song

Talking heads on the right like Tucker Carlson constantly call themselves patriots who are against government mandates. But are they either patriots or against mandates? Here’s the dictionary definition of each:

  • Patriot- one who loves and supports his or her country
  • Mandate- an authoritative command

I also receive a multitude of right-wing newsletters. They and the TV talking heads do not use the dictionary meaning of either term, thus confusing or brainwashing their listeners.

Every one of the newsletters has the word “patriot” used multiple times, often in column headings (for example- Red Right Patriot, Patriot United News, Lead Patriot, etc.). In these publications, the word “patriot” is used synonymously to mean a supporter of extreme right-wing positions, and “mandate” to signify very specific types of government interference in their lives, rather than others.

Jack Bernard, the first director of Health Planning for the state of Georgia, has been a senior level executive with several national health care firms. A Republican, he's a former chairman of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners.

Credit: contributed

Fox recently ran a three-part series entitled “Patriot Purge”, starring Tucker Carlson. In this totally biased and factually flawed series, Carlson stated, “Jan. 6 is being used as a pretext to strip millions of Americans — disfavored Americans — of their core constitutional rights.” But that is a false claim, disproven by the facts on the ground.

Only 650 insurrectionists were arrested, about a third of the rioters breaking into our Capitol to “hang Mike Pence” and unconstitutionally stop the nonexistent election “steal.” Their constitutional rights were not violated -- and they were not patriots. On the contrary, they were accused of being lawbreakers, with many caught on camera, proud of their destruction.

In the “Patriot Purge” series, Carlson interviewed disreputable people who thought that the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol was a “false flag” operation. And that somehow it was left-wing Antifa that was spurring on the violence.

However, there’s absolutely no evidence that any of this is true. In fact, some rioters themselves stated on social media that there was no one from the left involved, as they were bragging about right-wing “patriots” violently storming the seat of our government and destroying property.

Meanwhile, about 200 alleged right-wingers have been charged with violent crimes. Many have already pleaded guilty. These brainwashed minions were attempting to tear down the basis of our nation, free and fair elections. They were clearly not people who support their country, the definition of a true patriot.

The term “government mandates” is used by the right to signify anything the government requires that conservatives do not support. However, conservatives do not use the term when they support a mandate, like the prohibition on teaching Critical Race Theory in schools.

For example, conservatives are irrationally against vaccine and mask mandates, which have saved millions of American lives. Also, many oppose specific local government mandates such as prohibiting smoking in bars and restaurants.

On the other hand, no one on the right calls zoning a mandate, although it is clearly an enforced command by local government that you have a permit before constructing anything. Many of these conservatives are NIMBY’s (not in my backyard) types, especially concerned with having “those people” living next door and wanting strong zoning to prevent that from occurring. I know because they appeared before me when I was on a suburban zoning commission.

Likewise, none on the right object to having a driver’s license to operate a vehicle, although it is a clear mandate. In fact, many states have doubled down on mandates, requiring that license (or a government issued ID) to vote. And mandating that water cannot be given to people waiting in line for many hours to vote. Conservative talking heads like Tucker Carlson hypocritically strongly support these mandates.

Likewise, conservatives are supportive of government mandates prohibiting teenagers from buying alcohol. And a mandate that the general population cannot legally purchase cannabis or grow it. Further, people are the right are more likely than others to want gambling outlawed by the government or strictly controlled -- mandated. The same goes for paid sex work.

The bottom line is that all Americans need to view anyone using the terms “patriot” or “government mandate” with a high degree of skepticism. And for conservatives to be especially aware that the hypocritical talking heads and related newsletters have their own agenda, meant to brainwash their viewers and readers.

Jack Bernard, a former health care executive, was the first director of health planning for Georgia. He’s a former chairman of the Jasper County Commission. Given events of late, he now describes himself politically as a former Republican.

Jack Bernard
