Opinion: No more ‘beat the clock’ in 2022

My ever-thoughtful kids added that the inevitable clanging of dishes in the background would make it harder for my sisters to relax on the call, “and it’s quite possible that they share the same goal as you. COVID has made everyone reconsider how we spend our time, mom.”

This gave me pause for thought. Was everyone like me feeling so rushed, and by the way, what is behind my need to be a “doing machine?” Also, how much downtime is needed to recover? Maybe answers to these questions would help me change my behavior.

As Google explained to me, we are a society plagued by “hurry sickness.” Many of us feel compelled to work and produce at high speed, which has many consequences including trouble concentrating, remaining present in our relationships, and providing self-care.

And why do we feel so driven to do? Again Google explains that it mostly stems from our desire for validation and wanting to be in demand. Since I’ve been self-employed for two decades, I totally get the “in demand” part. I’d add that our increasingly complex world makes doing even simple tasks time-intensive.

The good news is that if we change our attitude and work ethic, we can feel refreshed. Research indicates that all we need is 4 to 5 hours of downtime — daily! Yes, my jaw dropped when I read that number.

While isolating those hours for relaxation is not possible for me, I have committed to shortening my “must-do” list to only four actions per day. This list is actually an email I send to myself at night before going to bed (which might contribute to my less-than-stellar night’s sleep). Also, I am going to schedule 30 minutes of fun reading before the dinner hour. “Fun” means no numbers and lots of fictional characters. I am also going to let mess accumulate as I tell myself, “I think I can, I think I can.” My kids don’t believe that I can.

I will read about “mindfulness,” an overused word that must have lots of truth buried within its core. Then I will internalize its wisdom. It supposedly includes my need to sit down while I eat lunch (per my daughter), another stretch goal. I think I can. I think I can.

Most importantly, I will seek to be part of a minority that is not too busy to enjoy life. Pew Research reports a full 60 percent of adults said that the fast pace and multi-tasking have impaired their satisfaction with life.

And because of that, “beat the clock” will become “bust the clock.”

Wish me luck.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of a Massachusetts marketing consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.