Rather than engage in meaningful discussion about OIG’s need for access or the ways OIG investigations have been obstructed, the mayor’s office created a task force to review the office’s operations. The body was given an impossible task: to hold three public meetings to review OIG’s operations and make recommendations to the mayor and the City Council all within 45 days. The newly selected chair said it was not possible for the task force to fulfill its duties during the established official meetings, prompting a discussion about forming subgroups to conduct some of the task force work virtually. However expedient, offline fact-finding meetings of the subgroup would deny the public its right to full transparency regarding the task force’s review of OIG and the critical oversight function it serves.

The New York indictment highlights the importance of anti-corruption work and what good arises when a city respects and empowers its office of inspector general. DOI is just one of many established, effective offices of inspector general across the country. Atlanta deserves to have as robust an anti-corruption function as New York and other cities.

In the wake of Atlanta’s own federal indictments of City Hall leaders, the 2019 Task Force for the Promotion of Public Trust recommended the formation of an office of inspector general in order to “move past the corruption scandals and be recognized for the vibrant culture, economy and people that make this City great.” Significantly, that body noted that “successful IG offices must be imbued with adequate enforcement powers to get the job done. Corruption investigations are complex and challenging, and the tools that these [IG] offices have are vital to fulfilling the mandate of an IG.” OIG welcomes the objective scrutiny of the current task force, as OIG wants to discuss its operations, place its work in the context of the work of offices of inspector general nationwide, and underscore its need for greater resources to best serve Atlanta. But any full and fair examination of OIG will take time. This task force simply has not been given the opportunity for anything approaching the thorough review that this subject and this city deserves.

Shannon K. Manigault is the Atlanta inspector general. She previously worked for the New York City Department of Investigation, where she was the inspector general of New York City’s Fire Department, Department of Sanitation, Taxi & Limousine Commission, Emergency Management and Conflicts of Interest Board.