Opinion: Moral leadership’s still important

Bayard Rustin was a gay Black man and brilliant strategist. Ella Baker was a field worker for the NAACP who organized the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). It was Ms. Baker who argued for a more-inclusive form of leadership that relied less on charismatic leaders.

Today’s movements have learned from past leadership’s strengths and limitations and evolved how we view leadership. The events of the past year were enacted by the disruption of the status quo and the work of movement organizers. In a recent survey of Morehouse College students, they reported that leaders must inspire others and need not share the same values as those they lead. Students view leadership through a more-inclusive lens than many of their most popular predecessors. Morehouse students report more “relatable,” accessible leaders, and they also consider leadership to be less unilateral and male-dominated. Students also identified local grassroots leaders, many of them women, who are making a difference on the national stage and in their personal lives.

While it may not be necessary for members of a movement to have shared values, they must develop a collective yet pluralistic identity, a shared epistemology guiding their pursuit of human knowledge, and a strategic approach.

Today’s leadership looks to perceive and engage others to build collective impact based on mutual respect and beyond the performative aspects of social media.

We are encouraged by our students, many of whom are currently and will be tomorrow’s leaders. While some politicians may be alarmed by social unrest and seek to repress the collective’s voices through new legislation, the spirit of standing for what is right and good will live and thrive in the ranks of today’s student leaders beyond the academy.

Dr. Robert Franklin is Coca-Cola Endowed Presidential Fellow at the Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership and president emeritus, Morehouse College. He is also Laney Professor in Moral Leadership at Emory University.

Dr. Sinead Younge is Danforth Endowed Professor of Psychology and Director of the Institute for Social Justice Inquiry and Praxis at the Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership at Morehouse College. She is also Public Voice For the South Fellow for The OpEd Project.