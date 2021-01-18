Opinion: MLK’s quest for justice still marches on

Dr. Martin Luther King’s reciprocation shows his full humanity and, hopefully, inspires us. Whatever our religious and racial identity or social class, we must agree that the freedom to live in a just society, without hurting or violating others, compels us to stand together, as it did our parents and our grandparents to stand together behind Martin Luther King. As people whose stories include struggles against oppressive forces, we must commit to continue working on issues that advance racial and economic equity, even as we realize that many of the oppressive forces of the past are still active today. The more we walk together in partnership, the more we can actually break through and have a lasting and positive impact on our communities. Recognizing that there are challenges to overcome should not prevent us from partnering with others, for those breaches should not stifle the important work that our communities have done – and can do – together.

Today we are faced with a renewed invitation to come together and march. This time, though, we need not drive westward to Selma. There are many ways to march (some methods without leaving our homes!) in the struggle against institutional racism, voter suppression, and violence against Black Americans. Dr. King’s invitation, extended in 1965, has been repeated over and over again out of necessity, for the work is far from complete. We have inherited a legacy painstakingly crafted by those who have come before -- that when we see injustice, we must “go for a walk.” We have found our place, and our footing, in the well-worn footprints of the giants who have passed the mantle to us and to our generation and beyond. Until all peoples experience the same sense of security that only some now enjoy and which is denied to others, we must “go for a walk.”