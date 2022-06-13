Opinion: Meet the Black literary society helping students fall in love with books

Tiffany Herndon, the culturally responsive projects plan manager at Aspire Public Schools who also founded the Black is Lit program in 2021, watched her students engage in academic discourse that was rooted in the book.

It was a moment of seeing all the elements of her program come together.

“They were free to be their authentic selves without fear of judgment,” Herndon says of the students. “We’re talking about these hard-hitting issues that impact the Black community and thinking of ways in which they want to go out and support and encourage change.”

The Black is Lit program was inspired by the idea of having a summer reading program for Black students.

With reading and language arts scores down, Herndon wanted to help — and make that help accessible for students beyond her school.

So Black is Lit was born.

The discussions included textual and character analysis and the students made real-world connections to the text.

From relating to and interacting with the book, Diorue Hodges, 16, said she has been able to translate those skills to other classes, as well as better articulate her thoughts on racial matters.

“I now know how to engage in those conversations without just shouting or getting angry really fast,” Hodges said. “I can have that discourse with my peers and educators now.”

In its pilot year, the program consisted of 22 students who attend Aspire Alexander Twilight Academy in Sacramento and Aspire Langston Hughes Academy in Stockton.

In the fall, the program will be available at all of Aspire’s grade 6-12 schools.

The program will focus on one book each year, and this year’s pick, “This Is My America,” focuses on mass incarceration and the prison-industrial complex. Each book chosen will have a social justice lens and cover a topic that adversely impacts the Black community.

Hodges said she’s gained a lot of insight, especially on the physical reactions to racism and discrimination. As someone who hasn’t experienced overt face-to-face racism, Hodges said she couldn’t understand why her mom sometimes gets panicky or breaks down after racist interactions.

“In Black is Lit, we discussed that everyone has different reactions and approaches to racism,” Hodges said. “It did allow me to be more empathetic toward my mom and her feelings. And I was able to help her validate her feelings.”

Students said that wanting to be part of an academics-based Black student group was their motivation to join Black is Lit.

“This was one of the first clubs that I felt connected to or that I could relate to,” said Hodges, who, at first, was skeptical.

She found an open and welcoming space.

“Other than [the Black Student Union],” she said, “there weren’t really many options for a safe space as a Black student that can [I] just be myself unapologetically.”

William Ellington, 14, has always been a good reader, but he wanted a space where he could “be comfortable with being a nerdy Black kid.” Once the program is over, he’ll carry on the concept of literacy providing liberation.

“I hope to maybe inspire other Black kids who feel like they might not be as smart or they might not be as able to articulate as do other people when they’re just as able to, if not more than every other kid,” Ellington said.

“And I really hope that this program helps inspire other kids to realize that.”

Though she just graduated, Nieja Harris isn’t leaving Black is Lit. While working toward her criminal justice major in college, Harris will intern with the literacy program because she “isn’t ready to leave.”

The program, she said, provided her with a space where her voice is heard.

“This is important to me because even though I know that I’m a senior and I graduated from high school,” she said, “I wanted to do something more outside of school, and I want to do more advocacy for us as Black people.”

Overall, Herndon wants her students to embrace the power of literacy and reconnect to how the Black community embraced education as empowerment. She also wants to reframe their learning experience.

“I want them to feel like they’re agents of change in their community and that they’re equipped to go out and be leaders,” Herndon said. “My number-one goal is to experience a learning environment that is culturally responsive and understanding what it feels like when your identity is at the center and is uplifted and validated in your learning space.”

Going forward, Herndon wants to scale the program to the state level and then take it national.

Most importantly, Hodges said, the key is having an open space.

“We didn’t feel like our voices were being silenced,” Hodges said. “We were able to just express ourselves, and that’s not something that a lot of students get on campus.”

Maya Pottiger writes for Word in Black, a groundbreaking collaboration of the nation’s leading Black news publishers. This story is republished through the Solutions Journalism Network.

About the Solutions Journalism Network

This story comes from our partners at the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about social issues.