Public transit is the lifeblood of any thriving city, connecting its people to opportunity and each other. For 45 years, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has played a central role in shaping the way millions of residents and visitors experience our region. Now, it’s time to look at the next 45 years and beyond.

As the city’s transit needs continue to evolve, it’s clear that the journey toward a more connected and efficient system must be a collaborative effort — one that requires both robust investments from MARTA and active support from local leaders and the communities it serves. MARTA’s recent achievements show a blueprint for collaboration that can be a force multiplier for communities across the Atlanta area.