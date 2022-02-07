Opinion: Making music. Changing lives.

Caption Elizabeth Thompson Credit: contributed Credit: contributed Caption Elizabeth Thompson Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

“There’s potential benefits to music involvement,” Thompson said, “like recovering from traumatic experiences in life, fostering a positive experience with learning and new experiences, education and also developing interpersonal skills that are so essential to life.”

The results of Chatham Strings, which Thompson explored in her dissertation for a doctor of musical arts degree at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, are all anecdotal and correlatory.

But some children said being involved in the program helped them try new experiences — even if they were told they were never going to succeed.

“They were discouraged from learning new things, that was part of their past,” Thompson said, “When they were given the opportunity to try something new, and they started enjoying it, and noticing a bit of success, they started saying, ‘Oh, why am I limiting myself?’”

Could success on the cello could transfer to success elsewhere in life?

Transformation through music

Chatham Strings provides one look into the transformational powers of music, which can improve cognitive skills, health and well-being, studies suggest.

Just 40 miles away from Chatham Youth Development Center, Durham-based Kidznotes has boasted that participants in its out-of-school music program for students in lower-income areas have higher school attendance rates and improved academic performance.

More important than test scores, though, is the joy of music, said Shana Tucker, the executive director of Kidznotes.

Tucker has spoken with countless parents who no longer play an instrument, but they can’t forget the first time they held one, how special it was.

Thompson recalled a similar reverence from the children in Chatham Strings, who, even in the midst of an argument with other students, set aside their instruments.

But is music special? What makes it different from other activities?

Unique – but not magical

According to Donald Hodges, professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, there is something unique, but nothing magical about music.

Playing music can activate different parts of the brain, Hodges said. For example, when you play a violin, your right hand, which controls the bow, controls the rhythm, while your left hand, which presses the notes on the strings, controls the melody.

“Every musical style, if it’s your favorite, regardless of what it is,” Hodges said, “activates the part of the brain that says ‘Hey, I am a human being, and this is how I feel about my humanity.’”

In recent years, research made possible through new imaging techniques that can show what the brain is doing in real-time has shown that music definitely has some neurological benefit.

Other research has explored how people with dementia are able to recall music lyrics, despite profound memory loss, and a recent study found that people who started music training when young had stronger structural connections in the auditory regions of their brains.

Healing through music

Thompson taught her students how to compose music in addition to playing, allowing them to further express themselves.

Incarcerated children are more likely to have exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), defined as potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The research shows that even as children accumulate such ACEs as the incarceration or loss of a parent, witnessing violence or having a close relative with mental illness, it puts them at higher risk of poor educational attainment, substance use and even physical health problems, such as cancer in adulthood.

It can be hard for traumatized people to open up, Hodges said.

Music can help.

One student in Chatham Strings, for instance, composed a piece about the loss of a parent. The orchestra performed that piece, “Motherly Love.”

Encouraging reliability and reliance on others

Playing music and being part of an ensemble involves coordination and teamwork, but it also requires expression — as an individual and as a group.

“Everybody plays an important role,” Hodges said. “Not everybody can play first as well. So, it’s a tricky balance.”

Members of an orchestra support each other the same way they might support their neighbors or family members outside the orchestra. Just like in life, orchestra is more than just “playing your part,” she said.

In Chatham Strings, Thompson said students quickly realized that if one person missed class, they wouldn’t sound as good. Students then felt a responsibility not only to themselves or Thompson, but to the group itself.

The pandemic has affected how both groups feel that community through music.

Kidznotes was forced to go online as schools went online, and for some children that meant attending their group violin lessons from the McDonald’s parking lot because that was where there was Wi-Fi, Tucker said.

For children in school during COVID, life is hard and unpredictable.

And while the pandemic changed the way we feel community through music, music still found a way.

Elizabeth Thompson writes for North Carolina Health News, where this article first appeared. It is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

