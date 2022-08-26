Opinion: Keep chronic disease top of mind too

In 2018, 7 out of the 10 leading causes of death were chronic diseases. And more than 90% of the nation’s healthcare cost relates to chronic diseases when many of those are preventable.

And what has the pandemic done to us?

Cases of diabetes are up. Suicides from overdosing of opioids laced with fentanyl are up. Mental health problems, particularly with our young student population, are up.

As individuals rightfully stayed home in isolation, things like cancer screenings and normal medical checkups have declined. And while they are picking up again, more lives have been lost over this period.

What can we do about it? Our organization has many programs that can expand beyond the day-to-day requirements of our public health system. We formed a freestanding division, “ProVention Health Foundation,” for the sole purpose of promoting prevention. Our efforts can be utilized by employers providing the very elementary education about benefits of a healthy lifestyle for their employees. Isn’t it amazing that even today, poor diet, lack of exercise and smoking still account for 80% of the lifestyle factors that promote chronic disease.

We want to do more. We want people in our community to know we exist and to seek our solutions, reports, and promotions around prevention online through our active programs of outreach.

We exist to help create a resilient population in the face of future health threats, such as those we have experienced with every new phase of COVID-19.

While we have made tangible strides improving health outcomes over the past 30 years, the time has come for us to accelerate our public face and to provide reminders.

Things like prevention steps that can help curb obesity, Alzheimer’s, strokes, heart disease, multiple types of cancer and even arthritis. We are also concerned with racial health disparities, which are associated with substantial annual economic losses in our country. Become a part of our movement, intended to reduce an estimated $35 billion in excess healthcare expenditures.

The need to address chronic disease is urgent and that is our job. Learn more online at chronicdisease.org.

John Robitscher, M.P.H., is CEO of the Atlanta-based National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.