ajc logo
X

Opinion: Keep chronic disease top of mind too

(Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
(Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Opinion
By John Robitscher
52 minutes ago
The public health ravages of COVID-19 have drawn attention away from effective management of the chronic diseases that impose significant costs on both people and the healthcare system.

As the CEO of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, I feel it is important to share the disturbing statistics of our national health deficit as a response to lingering pandemic conditions in our country.

Chronic disease prevention and health equity are at the very heart of our organization, a division of the CDC. Improving lifespans and healthcare is the work of our organization, bringing together chronic disease directors from each of the 50 states and 9 territories that play an important role in our organization, which is some 7,000 members strong. We also include in our conferences, newsletters and efforts representatives from hospitals, clinics, insurance companies and public health agencies.

Headquartered here in Atlanta, few know about our amazing efforts and the focus we maintain on bringing together the best minds for innovation and sharing of new approaches to prevention and treatment of chronic disease.

Combined ShapeCaption
John Robitscher, staff and consultants of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

Credit: Dot Paul

John Robitscher, staff and consultants of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

Credit: Dot Paul

Combined ShapeCaption
John Robitscher, staff and consultants of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

Credit: Dot Paul

Credit: Dot Paul

What has been alarming in recent months? The statistics that quite simply are moving in the wrong direction, which means our activities are more important than ever. Probably as no surprise we are continuing to fund these programs through grants for maladies such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, which all are leading causes of death and disability in the U.S.

In 2018, 7 out of the 10 leading causes of death were chronic diseases. And more than 90% of the nation’s healthcare cost relates to chronic diseases when many of those are preventable.

And what has the pandemic done to us?

Cases of diabetes are up. Suicides from overdosing of opioids laced with fentanyl are up. Mental health problems, particularly with our young student population, are up.

As individuals rightfully stayed home in isolation, things like cancer screenings and normal medical checkups have declined. And while they are picking up again, more lives have been lost over this period.

What can we do about it? Our organization has many programs that can expand beyond the day-to-day requirements of our public health system. We formed a freestanding division, “ProVention Health Foundation,” for the sole purpose of promoting prevention. Our efforts can be utilized by employers providing the very elementary education about benefits of a healthy lifestyle for their employees. Isn’t it amazing that even today, poor diet, lack of exercise and smoking still account for 80% of the lifestyle factors that promote chronic disease.

We want to do more. We want people in our community to know we exist and to seek our solutions, reports, and promotions around prevention online through our active programs of outreach.

We exist to help create a resilient population in the face of future health threats, such as those we have experienced with every new phase of COVID-19.

While we have made tangible strides improving health outcomes over the past 30 years, the time has come for us to accelerate our public face and to provide reminders.

Things like prevention steps that can help curb obesity, Alzheimer’s, strokes, heart disease, multiple types of cancer and even arthritis. We are also concerned with racial health disparities, which are associated with substantial annual economic losses in our country. Become a part of our movement, intended to reduce an estimated $35 billion in excess healthcare expenditures.

The need to address chronic disease is urgent and that is our job. Learn more online at chronicdisease.org.

John Robitscher, M.P.H., is CEO of the Atlanta-based National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

About the Author

John Robitscher
Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 6h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
15h ago
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
7h ago
Suspect in April homicide at SE Atlanta complex arrested by DeKalb deputies
7h ago
Suspect in April homicide at SE Atlanta complex arrested by DeKalb deputies
7h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
The Latest
Readers write
6h ago
Readers write
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top