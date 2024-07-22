In addition to her impressive resume and record of accomplishments, Harris, as a Black woman, also brings a unique perspective to the presidency. She understands the struggles and challenges associated with the intersectionality of racism and sexism that many Americans face daily, and she is committed to making sure that everyone has a fair shot at success. As our next president, her presence in the White House would be a powerful symbol of progress for women and inclusion, and it would inspire countless young girls and women, such as my 24-year old daughter and 3-year old granddaughter, to dream big and aim high.

Those who argue that now is not the time for a Black woman president or that the country is not ready for such a historic moment should be reminded that history has shown us time and time again that progress does not wait for the perfect moment. It is up to us to seize the opportunities that are presented to us and to make the most of them.

More than 60 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spearheaded a revolution in America for equal rights for Black men and women against the status quo of racial discrimination and inequality. In his book “Why we can’t wait?,” King spoke about the fierce urgency of now. He warned the establishment that Blacks and others of good will would not accept “gradualism,” and he encouraged Black Americans to not undervalue their power. That urgency is as real today as it was in his time. We cannot afford to wait any longer for a leader who will bring about the change that we so desperately need. The challenges we face as a nation are too great to ignore, and we need a president who is willing to confront them head-on.

Kamala Harris is that leader. She has the vision, the experience and the determination to lead our country forward and to create a more just and equitable society for all Americans. Her candidacy represents an opportunity for us to come together as a nation and to move past the divisions and discord that have plagued us in recent years.

I urge all Americans to support Harris for president. Let us not be afraid of change or hesitant to embrace progress. Let us instead stand united in our support for a leader who will fight for justice, equality and opportunity for all.

The time is now, and Kamala Harris is the leader we need. Let us not wait any longer.