When Barack Obama announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States in 2007, I was conflicted, as chairman of Fulton County, on whether to endorse the upstart senator. At 45, Obama was the same age as me, and I aligned my thinking with other critics who felt that he was too inexperienced in domestic policymaking and would similarly be overwhelmed by the complexities of international affairs.
As a Black man who was reared in the South, my skepticism was further rooted in the constructed reality in my mind that the United States was not ready for a Black president. Fortunately, after counsel from wise sages, including Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, civil rights Activist Rev. Joseph Lowery and former Fulton County Commissioner Reginald Eaves, I changed my thinking and put my full support behind Obama. That decision stands on the right side of history.
Credit: Rebecca Breyer
Credit: Rebecca Breyer
I believe America is at a similar crossroads today. With President Joe Biden standing down this past Sunday from reelection, the door is now wide open for another monumental moment in American history. Vice President Kamala Harris is eager and ready to walk through that door to be the Democratic nominee for president.
Mexico, our southern neighbor, recently elected its first female president. I believe that America is next in line and ready for its first Black woman president. As Biden often says, “Every election is a choice. Don’t compare me to the Almighty; compare me to the alternative.”
As Democrats, the time is now. We cannot afford to wait any longer to uniformly get behind Harris as our choice as nominee. During her tenure as vice president, Harris has proven herself to be a capable and qualified leader who is up to the task of leading our nation. Her experience, dedication and passion for equality make her the ideal candidate to bring about positive change and progress in our country.
Harris has a strong record of leadership in the public arena. As a prosecutor, she fought for criminal justice reform and worked to hold police officers accountable for their actions. As attorney general, she took on big banks and fought for homeowners who were affected by the foreclosure crisis. As a senator, she was a strong advocate for women’s rights, health care and immigration reform. And as vice president, Harris has consistently fought for the reproductive rights of women and worked to address gun violence that disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Compared with the alternative, Harris has a demonstrated commitment to justice and equality, which has been evident in everything she does. She stands up for what is right, even when it is difficult or unpopular. She is not afraid to take on powerful interests or challenge the status quo. Her courage and determination are qualities that are sorely needed in our next president.
In addition to her impressive resume and record of accomplishments, Harris, as a Black woman, also brings a unique perspective to the presidency. She understands the struggles and challenges associated with the intersectionality of racism and sexism that many Americans face daily, and she is committed to making sure that everyone has a fair shot at success. As our next president, her presence in the White House would be a powerful symbol of progress for women and inclusion, and it would inspire countless young girls and women, such as my 24-year old daughter and 3-year old granddaughter, to dream big and aim high.
Those who argue that now is not the time for a Black woman president or that the country is not ready for such a historic moment should be reminded that history has shown us time and time again that progress does not wait for the perfect moment. It is up to us to seize the opportunities that are presented to us and to make the most of them.
More than 60 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spearheaded a revolution in America for equal rights for Black men and women against the status quo of racial discrimination and inequality. In his book “Why we can’t wait?,” King spoke about the fierce urgency of now. He warned the establishment that Blacks and others of good will would not accept “gradualism,” and he encouraged Black Americans to not undervalue their power. That urgency is as real today as it was in his time. We cannot afford to wait any longer for a leader who will bring about the change that we so desperately need. The challenges we face as a nation are too great to ignore, and we need a president who is willing to confront them head-on.
Kamala Harris is that leader. She has the vision, the experience and the determination to lead our country forward and to create a more just and equitable society for all Americans. Her candidacy represents an opportunity for us to come together as a nation and to move past the divisions and discord that have plagued us in recent years.
I urge all Americans to support Harris for president. Let us not be afraid of change or hesitant to embrace progress. Let us instead stand united in our support for a leader who will fight for justice, equality and opportunity for all.
The time is now, and Kamala Harris is the leader we need. Let us not wait any longer.
About the Author