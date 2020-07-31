Opinion: John Lewis should represent Ga. in D.C.’s Statuary Hall

There is no Georgian more worthy of this great honor than John Lewis, who symbolizes for us not only what Georgia once was, but what it can and should be. He inspired millions of people in Georgia, the United States, and around the world with his bravery, his commitment to nonviolent activism, his pursuit of equal justice and voting rights, and his unwavering belief in our democracy.

From the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where his skull was fractured by the police on the march to Montgomery for the right to vote, to the halls of the United States Congress where he cast his vote as the representative from Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District for more than 33 years, John Lewis’ story is America’s story. He inspired us as the “conscience of the Congress” for his courage and sacrifice in making “good trouble” and his enduring humility. We have all been truly blessed to know, love and share the life and legacy of this extraordinary human being.