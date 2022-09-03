Opinion: Jobs held before they were president

A. Barber

B. Record Producer

C. Mailroom clerk

D. Sawmill operator

Combined Shape Caption Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), seen here in 1996, lived to be 93 years, 120 days. (Eric Draper/AP file) Credit: ERIC DRAPER

2. Before entering politics, Ronald Reagan held which of the following jobs?

A. Actor

B. Radio announcer

C. Union president

D. All the above

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Library of Congress, President Abraham Lincoln, seated and holding his spectacles and a pencil on Feb. 5, 1865. (AP Photo/Library of Congress/Alexander Gardner) Credit: ap

3. Abraham Lincoln is remembered as a lawyer. But before starting that career, he had all of the following jobs except one. Which was it?

A. Tended a river flatboat

B. Tended bar in a saloon

C. Split logs into rails for fences

D. Clerked in a store

Combined Shape Caption KRT NEWS STORY SLUGGED: FORD KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY KHUE BUI (KRT304-June 2) Former President Gerald R. Ford listens at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., prior to addressing the audience on June 1, 1998. (KRT) PL, KD (hew214.47) 1998 (COLOR) Credit: TNS

4. Gerald Ford had a reputation as a college football player. After graduating, he passed up offers to play in the NFL and worked what job instead?

A. Boxing and assistant football coach

B. Professional water skier

C. Featured performer in the Ice Capades

D. Swimming coach

Combined Shape Caption Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States. Credit: Library of Congress

5. Andrew Johnson took a roundabout route to the White House. What was his pre-political occupation?

A. Tinker

B. Tailor

C. Soldier

D. Spy

Combined Shape Caption While Grover Cleveland campaigned during the 1884 election, he paid child support to Maria Crofts Halpin, even though he may not have been the father of her son. One reason given for the unusual arrangement was that Cleveland was the only bachelor of the several men who may have been the father. Cleveland went on to win the election, and entered the White House as a bachelor, though he married Frances Folsom during his first term. Credit: International News Photo

6. Grover Cleveland is the only president to have presided over an execution. It was part of his duties as a …

A. Detective

B. Chief of police

C. District attorney

D. Sheriff

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence and his crime prevention plans at Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci

7. Joe Biden had a college job doing what?

A. Fry cook

B. Lifeguard

C. Encyclopedia salesman

D. Hotel bellhop

Combined Shape Caption General Dwight Eisenhower on D-Day Credit: Courtesy of the National WWII Museum, New Orleans, www.nationalww2museum.org

8. Dwight Eisenhower is believed to have played minor league baseball under an assumed name to avoid losing his amateur status while at West Point. What name did he reportedly use?

A. Viking

B. Harrison

C. Wilson

D. Drake

Combined Shape Caption Former President Jimmy Carter turning into comic book hero

9. As a young boy, Jimmy Carter did what job?

A. Delivered telegrams

B. Delivered goods in his father’s general store

C. Delivered milk

D. Delivered newspapers

Combined Shape Caption FILE -- This is a Nov. 17, 1967 file photo of former president Lyndon B. Johnson. More than 80 hours of President Lyndon B. Johnson's telephone conversations from the White House, from early 1964, were released Friday, Oct. 11, 1996 by the National Archives and the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library. The tapes reveal an administration struggling to form a Vietnam policy while keeping quiet about the escalating death toll. (AP Photo/File) Credit: AP

10. Lyndon Johnson spent a year after high school on what some call his “lost period.” After a trip to California didn’t work out, he did a series of odd jobs that included what?

A. Cutting down tree limbs

B. Roofing houses

C. Cleaning horse stables

D. Doing manual labor on a road crew

ANSWERS: 1-C, 2-D, 3-B, 4-A, 5-B, 6-D, 7-B, 8-C, 9-B, 10-D

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. He wrote this for insideSources.com.