A person can support both the Second Amendment and common-sense gun laws that have been proven to work: universal background checks, secure storage requirements, an extreme risk law and an assault weapons ban.

Does Collins know how it feels to be a parent trying to decide if a gun threat is real? I do. CNN reported that an anonymous call was received saying Apalachee High School would be the first of five shootings. I know the anguish of making this choice. On one hand, you want to keep your child home for safety, but then the child misses school and the parent sends the message that school no longer is a safe space. On the other hand, you send them to school, but the threat becomes reality and you never see your child again.

This epidemic of gun violence does not have to be a fact of life. No other developed country has the rates of gun violence we do in the United States. We know how to reduce gun violence. We just need our members of Congress and our state legislators to represent the will of the people and do their jobs.

Speaking of our state legislators: Why didn’t the Georgia Legislature vote on and pass Michelle Au’s Pediatric Health Safe Storage Act last session?

According to Everytown, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control and against gun violence, Georgia is ranked 46th in the United States for gun law strength, which means it has some of the weakest gun laws in the country. In 2017, the Legislature passed a law requiring colleges and universities to allow guns on campus. Since then, two abandoned loaded guns were found on campus, and one student shot himself at the University of Georgia. In 2022, Georgia passed permitless carry legislation. And Georgia still has a dangerous “shoot first” law that allows people to shoot others in public areas, even when they can safely walk away from the danger.

Georgia legislators have failed to pass laws to protect us, but we don’t have to live like this. We can fight for a future free from gun violence. The Constitution affords the people’s right to life. Please use your voice and vote for candidates who support common-sense gun reforms. We can come together for a safer future.

Nicole Broerman is a pediatrician and a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.