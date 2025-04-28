Things to ban:

— Crotch rockets. At first I was gonna say “all motorcycles” because frankly they get on my nerves. Every time I see a bumper sticker that says “look twice, save a life! Motorcycles are everywhere!” I think to myself “why don’t you ‘think twice’ and buy something with four wheels like the rest of us who ain’t divorced!” But then I remembered that lots of my buddies have Harleys and hell, they look cool and are fine. Plus I like Steve McQueen movies. Crotch rockets, however, are only meant to do one thing: break the speed limit. Doing wheelies and driving between lanes of cars in traffic might be fun in Grand Theft Auto, but I’ve got a kid now so if I see you doing it and then we both end up at the store together, I may not win, but we are gonna fight.

As stated though, geezer gliders are still fine … just keep it tween the lanes. That said …

— Loud pipes on cars. No one thinks you are cool and it really pisses me off when I’m trying to have a conversation in my yard and a bevy of you overcompensating losers drives down my road on the way to some stupid Shriners car show and I have to repeat my punchline cause no one could hear me over your damn pipes. I hope your car explodes with you in it.

— Those soda machines with one hose for all the flavors. Oh sure, it gives you unlimited options, but it makes all the drinks suck so who cares. Also publicly flog the person who invented it.

Things I will finance the research of:

— Black licorice. How is it still available for purchase if everyone hates it? Why is it the only anomaly in the “supply and demand” chain? Is there a secret cabal of Depression-era Mamaws still alive and controlling the reserves?

— Do places like Walmart and the DMV have a temporal ugliness filter surrounding them? It’s the only thing that makes sense. I’m always the most attractive person in these places, and I’m not even particularly handsome.

— Ghosts. ‘Nuff said.

Things to bring back:

— Butterfinger BBs. Not only are they our greatest contribution to the world of sweets, their discontinuation seems to have directly contributed to our country going to hell. The timeline tracks, but we need more data.

— Steroids in baseball. The home run chase between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire during the 1998 MLB season was one of the most electrifying periods in sports history and none of it would be possible without the use of anabolic steroids. Was it dangerous? Maybe. Did we care? Absolutely not. Did negative press about the home run record’s legitimacy being called into question cause 9/11? We may never know. But as king, I’ll look into it.

— “Mindhunter”: A Season 3 would heal us.

So there ya go. That’s my platform as king. Not bad, huh?

Of course, it will never happen. Not (only) because I’m unworthy, but because in America we do not have a king, we elect a president.

Seems someone should remind the current one of that fact.