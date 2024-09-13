Recently, I learned that many individuals are still unable to register because they haven’t submitted the right paperwork to prove they’ve finished their sentences. The term “automatically restored” sounds simple, but for too many returning citizens, it’s misleading.

Georgia has one of the highest rates of community supervision in the nation — 1 in 23 adults in the state is on probation or parole, compared with a national average of 1 in 66. And 87% of individuals successfully complete their supervision in Georgia. That means a significant number of reformed citizens could be eligible to vote but are caught in a system that isn’t built to include them.

This isn’t just about me, or even the millions of reformed citizens in Georgia. It’s about the integrity of our democracy. When the rights of any citizen are unjustly restricted, the fabric of our democratic process weakens for us all. Every voice matters, and every vote counts.

The 2020 presidential election is proof of the importance of every vote. Georgia was decided by fewer than 13,000 votes. That’s the difference between a voice being heard or ignored.

As we look to the 2024 election, Georgia is again at the center of the nation’s attention. Imagine how many more voices could shape our future if we truly ensured that everyone eligible could vote.

This isn’t a political issue; it’s a matter of fairness. Ensuring that all returning citizens can register and vote strengthens our communities, our state and our nation. No one should be left behind because of confusing rules or unnecessary red tape.

Georgia has the chance to lead by example, to show that redemption and reintegration aren’t just words — they’re real, actionable commitments.

As we approach one of the most consequential elections in recent history, I urge you — whether you are an elected official, a community leader or a concerned citizen — to stand with us. Demand clarity and transparency in restoring voting rights. Support voter registration drives. Make your voice heard and ensure that every eligible citizen has the chance to participate in the future of our nation.

If you’re ready to act, contact your state representative and demand reform to streamline voting rights restoration. Volunteer with local organizations helping returning citizens register to vote. Educate others about the importance of ensuring that every voice is heard. Together, we can make sure no one is left behind.

The road to the White House might run through Georgia, but it belongs to all of us. And the more voices that join the conversation, the stronger our democracy will be.

James White III is a Fulton County assistant solicitor general. He attended the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.