Opinion: How to open our greatest gift of potential

The last three years have only further strengthened that toolbox of support. Collectively, we’re tackling the growing and increasingly exposed barriers to opportunity.

We’re also learning to be a better partner in this unwrapping work. Every year, donations from corporate partners and individual donors help fund the missions of more than 200 grantee partners. Thousands of volunteer hours then support their work across 13 counties. Throughout the metro, our team is working to enhance the way we show up; listening more deeply to the local leaders who know best what’s buried behind the statistics. These are the leaders who witness daily the untapped talent kept under wraps for far too long and we are seeking their candid counsel. The data from Greater Atlanta’s Child Well Being Index is clear that racial disparities, historic disinvestment and systemic inequity have created additional obstacles for communities of color. As new Census data reasserts the birthplace of Civil Rights as the cradle of income inequality, we look to BIPOC leaders to guide our resource investments.

Since 2020, donors across Greater Atlanta have helped empower 19 organizations through more than $2 million in strategic support from the United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund. We recognize philanthropy is most successful when informed by the expertise and lived experience of grantee partners. Who better to lead the effort than those who most fully understand the power that lies at the heart of their community?

We also know that doing healing justice work can itself be exhausting and traumatic. We’re committed to supporting the health and well-being of local leaders through restorative practices and to providing more sustainable, multi-year, unrestricted funding to BIPOC-led organizations.

This is the season to seek out the hidden gifts in our presence. In 2023, United Way of Greater Atlanta will join the city of Atlanta’s mayor in celebrating the Year of the Youth as we unveil our updated Child Well-Being Index. This data-rich map will further highlight the treasure trove of potential that lies buried in neighborhoods that have been divided by redlining and highways and weighed down by poverty and disinvestment. In addition to revisiting key indicators around financial, educational, and health outcomes, the updated Index will Include new layers of information including broadband access and food deserts. These markers will help lead us to where opportunity lies.

It’s worth repeating that the gifts are here, they’re already in our midst. We don’t need to manufacture dreams or abilities. We need only to remove the wrappings that have endured far too long, and simply stand back to witness the amazing things that happen when we unlock the promise of more than half a million of our youngest neighbors.

There is no packaging that could keep us from ensuring our children enjoy the greatest gifts, and no energy source we wouldn’t seek out to make sure those gifts work to their full potential. In the same way, there is no barrier to the promises placed in our community that could deter our donors and volunteers from working to open and power the potential of our youth.

Let’s make sure no gifts sit unopened in our midst, and let’s create that joy-filled future for Greater Atlanta, the United Way.

Milton J. Little Jr. is president and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta.