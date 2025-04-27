At the heart of the CID model is a simple idea: Property owners know what their community needs, and they’re willing to invest in making it happen, ultimately resulting in increased property values across the district. By using a small additional property tax on commercial properties within their boundaries, CIDs create a pool of funding that stays local — supporting infrastructure, transit and mobility projects that improve quality of life, attract businesses and drive long-term economic success. These districts also work closely with city, county, regional and state agencies — including the Georgia Department of Transportation, MARTA, the Atlanta Regional Commission, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority and local governments — to deliver projects through powerful public-private partnerships.

CIDs come in all shapes and sizes. Some cover vast urban corridors while others serve smaller suburban or industrial areas, but size doesn’t determine impact. Even the smallest CIDs are driving meaningful change in their communities, and many districts are looking to expand their boundaries to meet growing demand, strengthening their ability to improve infrastructure and support new economic development.

Infrastructure improvement has long been a cornerstone of CID work. The Cumberland CID and Perimeter CIDs have played essential roles in reshaping some of the most complex interchanges in the state, including the I-285/GA 400 interchange and the developing I-285 top end express lanes. These projects are relieving congestion for hundreds of thousands of commuters each day and improving connectivity to two of metro Atlanta’s busiest commercial corridors. Meanwhile, in Gwinnett County, Gateway85 CID has added more than 20 miles of new sidewalks, along with street lighting and landscaping, to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility in one of Georgia’s largest industrial and logistics hubs. In North Fulton, the True North 400 CID is also taking on key infrastructure challenges, advocating for major interchange upgrades and safety enhancements along the GA 400 technology corridor.

But CIDs do more than move cars more efficiently, they move people. Mobility solutions like the Town Center CID’s bike share program — the first of its kind in Georgia — are helping residents and workers explore alternative ways of getting around. The Airport CIDs are planning for the future by supporting advanced transit concepts like driverless shuttles and recently relaunched a commuter services program to serve 157,000-plus workers in the Atlanta airport area. These efforts help reduce single occupant vehicle miles on the road, reduce emissions and expand access to job centers.

CIDs also lead the way in redevelopment, often sparking new life in underutilized or declining areas. In Doraville, the Assembly CID is helping transform the former GM plant into a 165-acre innovation district that blends housing, jobs and entertainment. In Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett Place CID has worked hand-in-hand with county leaders to reimagine the long-vacant Gwinnett Place mall site into a vibrant mixed-use development that will serve as a new urban center for the heart of Gwinnett County’s business district. In Lilburn, the CID has played a key role in shaping a walkable, revitalized downtown that blends historic charm with modern amenities.

Beautification and placemaking are perhaps some of the most visible CID efforts. Midtown Alliance, which operates in a CID boundary, has led the charge in transforming Midtown Atlanta through strict development standards and streetscape enhancements, creating a safer, more walkable urban core. These kinds of visual improvements don’t just make places look better — they help foster community pride, attract new businesses and spur further investment.

The success of Georgia’s CIDs hasn’t gone unnoticed. New CIDs are forming across the state. The Locust Grove North CID in Henry County was created to support a $10 million road improvement project tied to the development of a major manufacturing facility and the creation of 900 new jobs. As more communities see the impact of CIDs firsthand, interest continues to grow in this model of locally driven investment.

As Georgia continues to attract new residents and businesses, the need for smart, strategic investment in infrastructure and community development has never been greater. CIDs are stepping up to meet that need — working collaboratively with public partners, leveraging private dollars and making the kinds of improvements that benefit all. Whether you’re walking to work, navigating less traffic or spending time in a safer, cleaner community space, there’s a good chance a CID helped make it happen.