This hard-earned benefit is also playing a pivotal role in addressing systemic inequalities in homeownership. Military service is narrowing the homeownership gap for female veterans and veterans of color.

Female veterans, who are projected to comprise nearly 20% of the veteran population within 25 years, have higher homeownership rates than their civilian counterparts — a four-point gap that reached a five-year high in 2022, according to Census data.

Similarly, Black veterans face a smaller homeownership gap compared with white veterans than their civilian peers do. The gap between Black and white veterans is 18.5%, significantly less than the nearly 30-percentage-point disparity among civilians.

The VA home loan benefit is instrumental in these advancements, removing traditional barriers such as the need for a down payment or exceptional credit.

Despite these successes, challenges persist. Misconceptions about VA loans remain widespread, with the Veterans United survey finding that 75% of veterans and service members believe at least one myth about the program.

Some common misconceptions include beliefs that VA loans come with higher average interest rates or are a one-time benefit — neither of which is true. Home sellers and agents might be hesitant to accept VA loan offers because of outdated or flat-out bad assumptions about the quality of veteran buyers and the strength of low- or no-down payment loans.

It’s crucial that we address these challenges head on. Education is key — not just for veterans but for all stakeholders in the homebuying process.

With rising housing costs and economic uncertainties, this benefit is more critical today than ever. It offers a pathway to homeownership for those who might otherwise be shut out of the market, providing stability and the opportunity to create generational wealth.

This Veterans Day, as we pay tribute to those who have served, let’s also reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in tangible ways. The VA home loan benefit has proved to be a powerful tool for positive change.

Chris Birk is the author of “The Book on VA Loans: An Essential Guide to Maximizing Your Home Loan Benefits” and vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United Home Loans.