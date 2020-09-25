Opinion: Gwinnett’s forward thinking will pay off for a long time

This combination of public spaces, research facilities, offices and homes will attract the skills and talent of young workers coming from the 50-plus research and educational institutions within an hour of the property, including Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, Emory University, Georgia State University, Georgia Gwinnett College, Gwinnett Technical College and the University of North Georgia. It’ll also serve as a magnet for the best and brightest from around the nation.

Its focus on areas where Georgia already has a foundation of expertise – including agriculture, the environment and health sciences – dovetails nicely with its emphasis on preservation of natural habitat and environmental stewardship. In other words, it’s a perfect location for entire families to live, work and play.

Deals like this take years to put together, and the confidentiality required for public-private partnerships often bothers those who would prefer the public get a say before such a momentous decision. Having been in real estate for more than 25 years, I can assure that would simply drive up land prices immensely and cost taxpayers even more. Private investors, leery of controversy, would shy away and take their dollars with them. What would eventually come in its place would pale in comparison to what could have been.

The County Commission’s decision is now out in the open for all to evaluate and there will be plenty of time to engage as planning begins in earnest in the years ahead. They have done what we elected them to do: Serve the best interest of their districts and the county as a whole in our representative democracy.

The commission has lived up to the legacy set by its forebears by not letting the noise of today distract from the preparation for tomorrow.

Through projects like Rowen, the red dirt roads of Nash’s childhood can help pave the way beyond 2020. Gwinnett has benefitted from wise leaders choosing what to build along them, informed by the county’s history and anticipating the county’s future needs.

Emory Morsberger is the executive director of the Gateway85, Tucker Summit and Metro South Community Improvement Districts.