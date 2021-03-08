Opinion: Gov. Kemp: Expand mass-vaccination sites to Gwinnett

Feb. 24, 2021
Dear Gov. Kemp,
Your recent announcement that Georgia would be opening and operating several mass-vaccination sites across the state brings me great hope and relief that we will soon put the COVID-19 crisis behind us. I applaud your willingness to work with the Biden-Harris administration and local governments to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and eradicate this pandemic. Toward that end, I would submit that it would be reasonable to locate a mass-vaccination site in Gwinnett County.
With about 980,000 people, Gwinnett County is the second-largest county in Georgia. At the time this letter is being written, Gwinnett County has the most confirmed cases, most hospitalizations, and second-most deaths of any county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
You are no doubt aware that this is a crisis disproportionately impacting communities of color and that Gwinnett ranks as one of the most diverse counties in the Southeast. Census estimates also show that Gwinnett has 90,000 residents over the age of 65, more than the entire population of 132 of 159 counties in Georgia. We also have a large number of critical personnel. According to the accounting and consulting firm Deloitte, Gwinnett has more than 55,000 health and personal care jobs, almost 5,000 first responders, and thousands more in social service professions.
Given our county’s size, large minority community, our substantial Phase 1A population, and case numbers, I urge you to open the next mass-vaccination site in Gwinnett County when the resources become available.
Please know that Gwinnett County government stands ready to assist in any way we can, including finding a suitable location. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or wish to discuss this vital issue further.
Sincerely,
Kirkland D. Carden, District 1 Commissioner, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners