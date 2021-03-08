Opinion: Gov. Kemp: Expand mass-vaccination sites to Gwinnett

With about 980,000 people, Gwinnett County is the second-largest county in Georgia. At the time this letter is being written, Gwinnett County has the most confirmed cases, most hospitalizations, and second-most deaths of any county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

You are no doubt aware that this is a crisis disproportionately impacting communities of color and that Gwinnett ranks as one of the most diverse counties in the Southeast. Census estimates also show that Gwinnett has 90,000 residents over the age of 65, more than the entire population of 132 of 159 counties in Georgia. We also have a large number of critical personnel. According to the accounting and consulting firm Deloitte, Gwinnett has more than 55,000 health and personal care jobs, almost 5,000 first responders, and thousands more in social service professions.