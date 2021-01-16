Opinion: GOP’er says it’s time to move past Trump era

I pray the leaders in Washington, and those on the way will embrace the spirit of respectful political discourse and balance. I pray they will respect the ingenious system of government that has created more prosperity and freedom throughout the world than any society in recorded history; as President Obama himself said, “the free market is the greatest producer of wealth in history -- it has lifted billions of people out of poverty.” I hope that his fellow Democrats do not sunder that system to achieve short-term gains at the expense of long-term prosperity and stability.

Trump’s ego cost senators Perdue and Loeffler the election, and the petulant display during his address on Jan. 6th while Vice President Pence certified the Electoral College results on Capitol Hill galvanized the worst aspects of human nature, and lead to a disgraceful display of insurrection by a few of his supporters. What an unbelievably sad day that was for America. The vast majority of Trump supporters are good people who passionately love their country. To those fellow citizens I say, Trump is not good for you, he is not good for the Republican Party, and most importantly he is not good for the America you love. He is a near real-life version of The Postman’s Nathan Holn.

It is time for critics and fans alike to move on.

James Whitley served on former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s campaign finance committee and as co-chair of the Georgians First Commission appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.