Every year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving brings a powerful reminder of what matters most: giving. Following the frenzied shopping of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday invites us to pause and redirect our attention to the causes that build stronger, more connected communities. It is a global movement of generosity. Here in Georgia, it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the values that unite us: collaboration, creativity and compassion.

As the executive director of South Fulton Arts (SFA), I see daily how the arts embody those values. Yet, the arts are often overlooked when it comes to charitable giving. This GivingTuesday, I urge Georgians to recognize the arts not just as a source of inspiration and joy, but also as a vital force that shapes our identity, strengthens our economy and brings us closer as a community.