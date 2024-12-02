Every year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving brings a powerful reminder of what matters most: giving. Following the frenzied shopping of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday invites us to pause and redirect our attention to the causes that build stronger, more connected communities. It is a global movement of generosity. Here in Georgia, it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the values that unite us: collaboration, creativity and compassion.
As the executive director of South Fulton Arts (SFA), I see daily how the arts embody those values. Yet, the arts are often overlooked when it comes to charitable giving. This GivingTuesday, I urge Georgians to recognize the arts not just as a source of inspiration and joy, but also as a vital force that shapes our identity, strengthens our economy and brings us closer as a community.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
The arts sector in Georgia is a powerhouse. It generates more than $49 million in local, county and state tax revenue for Georgia, and supports more than 10,000 jobs, according to the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 national study conducted by Americans for the Arts and facilitated by Georgia Council for the Arts. But these numbers only scratch the surface of what the arts mean to our communities.
The arts foster empathy, bridge divides and inspire innovation. They provide young people with outlets for creativity and self-expression and create gathering spaces where people of all backgrounds can connect. As one South Fulton school principal recently shared, our programs at South Fulton Arts “showed my students that they have options.” That’s the kind of impact that lasts a lifetime.
Arts organizations like South Fulton Arts also serve as lifelines for communities that have historically been underserved. By providing accessible programming on a pay-what-you-can basis, we make sure everyone, regardless of income, can participate in the transformative power of the arts. This accessibility is particularly crucial in areas where the arts are often underfunded or inaccessible, ensuring no one is left out of the experience. The arts create a ripple effect that touches every aspect of life.
GivingTuesday matters because it encourages us to make intentional choices about how we want to shape our world. By supporting the arts, you’re supporting Georgia’s economy, fostering vibrant neighborhoods and investing in the stories that bring us together.
Imagine a world without music, murals, dance or theater. Imagine Georgia without its rich cultural tapestry. GivingTuesday reminds us that we don’t have to imagine that future. We can ensure the arts thrive with every dollar we give.
On this special day, we have the power to elevate the voices of artists, preserve the legacy of our cultural institutions and make sure the next generation experiences the arts in all their forms. The impact of a single gift can be far-reaching, touching lives in ways we may never fully see.
Let’s make GivingTuesday a starting point for a year-round commitment to the arts. Together, we can ensure that the arts remain a cornerstone of Georgia’s growth and a beacon of hope for all who call this state home.
Jennifer Bauer-Lyons is executive director of South Fulton Arts.
About the Author