A glimmer of hope was snatched away too soon. It was just a week ago that reproductive freedom and access were restored across Georgia by Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, which allowed for legal abortions until 22 weeks of pregnancy. As a women’s health nurse practitioner, Black woman, daughter, mother and advocate, I am disheartened by the recent decision of the Georgia Supreme Court to reinstate the six-week abortion ban. It marks a troubling step backward for women’s reproductive rights in the state.
This decision, which severely limits access to safe and legal abortions, not only disregards the bodily autonomy of individuals, but it also risks endangering the health and well-being of countless women. As we confront this regressive stance on reproductive rights, it is crucial to shed light on the grave implications of such a ruling.
Access to comprehensive reproductive health care is already limited in the state: 82 of Georgia’s 159 counties don’t have access to OB/GYNs; 15 have only one. The reinstatement of the six-week abortion ban further restricts the ability of women to make informed choices about their bodies and futures. This ban, which effectively outlaws’ abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — a point at which many individuals may not even realize they are pregnant — leaves little room for women to exercise their fundamental right to choose.
The reinstated six-week abortion ban in Georgia disproportionately affects marginalized communities, including low-income individuals and people of color. These restrictions place an undue burden on already vulnerable populations, making it increasingly difficult for them to access essential health care services. The economic and social disparities exacerbated by such bans underscore the need for a more equitable and just health care system that prioritizes the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their background.
The tragic and preventable death of Amber Thurman following a medication abortion serves as a sobering reminder of the real-life consequences of restrictive abortion laws. Amber, a Black woman and loving mother who left behind a son, faced a delay in receiving the necessary care to remove tissue that did not pass after a medication abortion. The ruling that her death was preventable underscores the failures in our health care system exacerbated by regressive policies like six-week abortion ban restrictions.
Similarly, the heartbreaking and avoidable death of Candi Miller, a Black woman with chronic conditions and a devoted mother of three children, tragically died at home, because of fear of seeking medical care following a medication abortion. Her death, deemed preventable, exposes the harrowing reality of how fear instilled by restrictive policies, can deter individuals from seeking timely and necessary health care.
These two stories highlight the disproportionate impact of the six-week abortion ban on historically oppressed communities, specifically, Black women. The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision to uphold such bans not only infringes upon women’s rights to make choices about their bodies but also fails to consider the real-world consequences faced by women like Thurman and Miller. By denying individuals access to safe and legal abortion services, the court is perpetuating inequalities and injustices that disproportionately affect marginalized communities and vulnerable populations.
The recent reinstatement of the controversial six-week abortion ban in Georgia can be directly attributed to the divisive leadership of former President Donald Trump. During his presidency, Trump consistently advocated for anti-abortion policies and appointed conservative judges who are likely to uphold restrictive legislation. His influence has emboldened states like Georgia to push forward with extreme laws that severely limit women’s reproductive rights. Despite promises of “restoring greatness,” the reelection of Trump to the presidency would not lead to the restoration of reproductive freedom across the country. Instead, it would further entrench harmful policies that strip women of their autonomy and access to essential health care services.
In a society that prides itself on individual freedoms and autonomy, we must prioritize the protection of women’s rights to bodily integrity and reproductive health. Georgia’s Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the six-week abortion ban is a step backward in the fight for gender equality and social justice. We must continue to advocate for policies and elected officials that uphold and protect these fundamental rights, ensuring that individuals like Amber Thurman and Candi Miller can make the best decisions for themselves and their futures.
In the upcoming presidential election, it is crucial to support a candidate like Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a proven track record of advocating for women’s health and reproductive rights. Harris has long been a champion for gender equality and health care access, consistently fighting to protect women’s rights across the life span. She has vowed to prioritize the restoration of reproductive freedom nationwide, working to overturn harmful legislation like the Georgia ban and ensuring that women have the right to make decisions about their bodies. Electing leaders like Harris is essential in preserving and advancing women’s rights in the United States. Let us stand united in the fight for reproductive justice and demand a future where every person’s autonomy is respected and safeguarded.
Shawana Moore is an associate professor at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and a program director who specializes in providing women’s and gender-related care throughout the life span. Moore is a nationally recognized women’s health nurse practitioner and a past president of the National Association of Practitioners in Women’s Health, the first African American to hold that position. She advocates for health care providers to speak out on the impact of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision on the medical field. Disclaimer: These views are the author’s own and not the opinion of Emory University.
