These two stories highlight the disproportionate impact of the six-week abortion ban on historically oppressed communities, specifically, Black women. The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision to uphold such bans not only infringes upon women’s rights to make choices about their bodies but also fails to consider the real-world consequences faced by women like Thurman and Miller. By denying individuals access to safe and legal abortion services, the court is perpetuating inequalities and injustices that disproportionately affect marginalized communities and vulnerable populations.

The recent reinstatement of the controversial six-week abortion ban in Georgia can be directly attributed to the divisive leadership of former President Donald Trump. During his presidency, Trump consistently advocated for anti-abortion policies and appointed conservative judges who are likely to uphold restrictive legislation. His influence has emboldened states like Georgia to push forward with extreme laws that severely limit women’s reproductive rights. Despite promises of “restoring greatness,” the reelection of Trump to the presidency would not lead to the restoration of reproductive freedom across the country. Instead, it would further entrench harmful policies that strip women of their autonomy and access to essential health care services.

In a society that prides itself on individual freedoms and autonomy, we must prioritize the protection of women’s rights to bodily integrity and reproductive health. Georgia’s Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the six-week abortion ban is a step backward in the fight for gender equality and social justice. We must continue to advocate for policies and elected officials that uphold and protect these fundamental rights, ensuring that individuals like Amber Thurman and Candi Miller can make the best decisions for themselves and their futures.

In the upcoming presidential election, it is crucial to support a candidate like Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a proven track record of advocating for women’s health and reproductive rights. Harris has long been a champion for gender equality and health care access, consistently fighting to protect women’s rights across the life span. She has vowed to prioritize the restoration of reproductive freedom nationwide, working to overturn harmful legislation like the Georgia ban and ensuring that women have the right to make decisions about their bodies. Electing leaders like Harris is essential in preserving and advancing women’s rights in the United States. Let us stand united in the fight for reproductive justice and demand a future where every person’s autonomy is respected and safeguarded.

Shawana Moore is an associate professor at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and a program director who specializes in providing women’s and gender-related care throughout the life span. Moore is a nationally recognized women’s health nurse practitioner and a past president of the National Association of Practitioners in Women’s Health, the first African American to hold that position. She advocates for health care providers to speak out on the impact of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision on the medical field. Disclaimer: These views are the author’s own and not the opinion of Emory University.