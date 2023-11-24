Opinion: Georgia’s nonprofits need your support

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Each year in this season, thousands upon thousands of Georgians answer the call of the statewide GAgives on GivingTuesday movement, culminating on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Year over year, donation totals for GAgives have grown, and 2023 presents another incredible opportunity for you to contribute. Despite a recovering economy and a receding pandemic, demand for nonprofit services continues to rise – in some cases, to levels higher than the height of COVID – while their resources, from funds to staff and volunteers, have ebbed. GAgives 2023 is our chance to make a huge difference for their continued impact.

Consider this: Where there is a need, there is a nonprofit. Right now, nonprofits are researching cures for diseases, providing care to seniors, feeding the hungry, teaching kids, creating greenspace, inspiring through art, preserving landmarks, building homes, rescuing animals and more. But as the emergency funding of the past three years comes to a halt, nonprofits are facing critical challenges. When you join the GAgives movement, you power the work that keeps our communities going and leads to a future where all Georgians can thrive.

And the best part of GAgives? You can make a big difference with a few small actions. First, donate: Log on to GAgives.org and donate to a nonprofit addressing the causes you care about. Second, share on your social media channels: Post a story about the ways a nonprofit has touched your life, or encourage and challenge others to give.

Every donation – regardless of size – as well as every “share” on social media can make a profound impact, because it will be combined with the generosity of others. That’s the power of a mass giving movement like GAgives on GivingTuesday! Let’s embrace the work and the spirit of nonprofits by stretching a little farther this season – not just in terms of monetary donations but also in the networks we’ve built.

In a world that’s divided, nonprofits work to unite us; in a time of less, nonprofits find a way to do more; in a community that’s struggling, nonprofits provide a way forward. Every day, a nonprofit organization is enhancing your life and the lives of those in your community: What we give to them, they give back to all of us -- and then some. And no matter what it is you truly care about, there is a nonprofit whose mission is supporting it.

So, let’s all come together on one day – November 28th – in support of them. Go to GAGives.org and let’s spread generosity.

Karen Beavor is president and CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.