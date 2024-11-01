My fellow obstetrician-gynecologists and I became doctors because we wanted to care for people and serve our communities. We have trained for many years to learn how to provide this care based on the foundations of scientific evidence and the principles of avoiding harm, trying to do good, aiming for justice and prioritizing the autonomy of our patients. We have spent more long nights on labor and delivery than we can count and have missed events and celebrations with our own families and friends to be there when our patients need us most. And we do that because we deeply cherish our relationship with our patients.

It has been slightly more than two years since Georgia’s abortion law went into effect, banning most abortions in the state after about six weeks. As doctors, we continue to do everything in our power to care for our patients, but the harm this law has caused our patients and colleagues is immeasurable and cannot be overstated.