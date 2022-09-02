Opinion: Georgians agree on a right to privacy

Our state’s motto is “Wisdom, Justice and Moderation.” There is nothing wise, just or moderate about the extreme abortion ban law in Georgia – a law that passed by only a few votes in the Georgia House of Representatives.

The impact of this law will be far-reaching as women and the people who love them discover the many ways this law compromises quality health care. As I write, pregnant people in Georgia are being denied first trimester abortions - a procedure far safer than pregnancy.

Women in Georgia are being forced to remain pregnant – unless they can afford to travel out of state for the healthcare they need. This is a law that enables punishment and prosecution - another element not favored by Georgia voters.

Georgians - divided on so many issues– are united in their support for a right to privacy. They oppose government intervention into personal, private spaces. The political leaders who passed and promoted the abortion ban law are taking women backward.

Who is next?

Voters in the state of Georgia must remember in November to vote for candidates who share their values and who are committed to protecting their rights to make personal and private decisions for themselves.

Andrea Young is executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia.