We stood together, a black circle under the sun. Each person dressed in a black T-shirt and leggings or denim, ignoring the sweat that prickled on necks and foreheads. It’s not practical to wear your darkest outfit in 94 degree weather, but we knew it was necessary.

Necessary because our state legislators and governor weren’t thinking about our safety when Georgia became a Stand Your Ground state in 2006. Or when they passed campus carry laws in 2017. Or made permitless gun ownership legal in 2022.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

So now we had to think about our own safety — and force people in power to do the same.

Our school had allotted us the time between 10:07 and 10:22 a.m. to peacefully protest. Fifteen minutes to grieve and remember and try to make change. So we huddled together and watched 12 students march to the center of the group, holding handmade posters. Everywhere you looked, you saw scratchy letters: “Justice 4 Winder” and “POLICY NOT PRAYERS.” In front of me was one that began, “I will be attending college in four y-.” The last word disappeared under red hand prints and the image of the barrel of an assault rifle.

One student began to speak: “Sept. 4 shouldn’t have happened.” And reminded us that what happened at Apalachee High School — four people were killed and others injured in a shooting — could have happened at our school. Our morning routine mirrored theirs: Get out of bed, get ready, eat breakfast, tell your mom goodbye, go to school, head to class, come home. But unlike us on Sept. 4, Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Coach Richard Aspinwall and teacher Cristina Irimie didn’t get to go home.

A member of the Forsyth Board of Education stepped into the circle, too. Gripping a sheet of printer paper rippling in the wind, she began to describe what an atrocity Apalachee was but promised that we were safe. We had tiplines, resource officers and mental health services. But, she recognized in her speech, those wouldn’t be enough. She called on our community to consider “an honest, apolitical, nonpartisan look at gun safety.” She concluded her time with a four-minute moment of silence.

A minute for every lifetime lost at Apalachee.