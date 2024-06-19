Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Credit: Handout It was our hope that legislators and Gov. Brian P. Kemp would demonstrate leadership and take steps to support and pass legislation to address this problem. Instead we have witnessed missed opportunities and more tragic deaths. Nationally, we continue to see record numbers of gun sales and gun deaths and inadequate regulation for these dangerous weapons. On June 14, the Supreme Court decided bump stocks could not be regulated as a machine gun, despite a single shooter killing 60 people at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017. Suicide continues to take a huge toll — not just because we have a mental health crisis, but because guns are so readily available and not safely stored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s June 13 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report noted that in some states firearms are kept loaded and unlocked in more than 40% of homes with children. Fourteen bills introduced in the Georgia Legislature in the 2023-24 cycle could have reduced gun violence. One of the few encouraging developments was that the Pediatric Health Safe Storage Act (HB 161) received a hearing in 2023; but, despite public support, it did not get a hearing in the 2024 session. A bill to for a modest tax credit for gun safes and safety training (HB 971) passed the House and the required committees in the Senate, but it did not make it to the Senate floor for a vote. Other bills did not get a hearing, let alone a vote. These included common-sense solutions such as universal background checks (HB 44), requiring a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases (HB 45), requirements for safety training (HB 195), and requirements to report stolen firearms (HB 224). Another bill would have prohibited people convicted of family violence from owning a firearm (HB 875). Americans are 25 times more likely to die from gun violence than citizens of other high-income countries. Atlanta has the second-highest rate of gun thefts from cars in the country. Gun thefts from cars are the largest source of stolen guns.

The good news is that other states are making progress with evidence-based, common-sense legislation that is broadly supported by Americans everywhere. Gun safety laws work! If Georgia adopted common-sense gun laws that exist in other states, our gun violence rate would likely be cut in half or more. Safe-storage laws are associated with reductions in childhood firearm death and injury. At this point we are not expecting our legislators and Governor to lead us out of this crisis. All we ask is that they follow the lead of other states.

As a result of this ongoing public health crisis, we founded Georgia Clinicians for Gun Safety. This coalition of health care providers includes doctors, nurses, psychologists, pre-hospital providers, trainees and students. We are united with the conviction that, like similar public health issues (vaccine-preventable disease, smoking, unrestrained passengers in motor vehicle collisions, bicycle helmets, etc.), those who have the power to affect structural change need to hear from those of us caring for the injured.

This is not a partisan issue. Gun violence is a public health crisis that can either improve or worsen. Voters are clear about their desire for action. Clinicians are doing their best to treat these injuries. We expect politicians to pass legislation that works in other states and is supported by most Americans. Our elected leaders need to hear that this crisis occurred on their watch and that we will hold them accountable. We ask each and every voter in Georgia to ask what their legislators have done to ease the gun violence crisis? If they are not fighting for you, they do not deserve your vote.

Michael Greenwald and Sofia Chaudhary are physicians and co-chairs, Georgia Clinicians for Gun Safety.