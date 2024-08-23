With the abrupt transition at the top of the Democratic ticket from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris, many Democrats would like Americans to forget about the economic mess this administration created. Others, including former congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (“The Trump economy would not be good for Georgia,” AJC, Aug. 15), are trying to tell an alternate reality that undercuts the booming economy Americans enjoyed under President Donald Trump. I’d like to take a moment to correct that record and let Georgians know exactly what is on the line this November.

First, take taxes. Trump fought for and won a major tax cut for American households and businesses. His 2017 reform cut business and personal taxes at all levels of income and made tax filings simpler for most American families by doubling the standard tax deductions for individuals and married couples. The benefits of these reforms are now under threat by the destructive Harris-Walz plan that would allow many tax cuts to expire next year and would implement the largest capital gains taxes in our nation’s history.