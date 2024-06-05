Fulton County Commissioners voted last month to reconsider building a new $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded jail. This is an important next step toward addressing the ongoing crisis at the Fulton County jail. We encourage the commissioners to let their next steps focus on implementing changes that will bring an immediate reduction in the number of people detained rather than continuing the yearslong process to build a new jail. So far this year, three people have died in Fulton jail custody; 10 people died in custody in 2023. It is vital that Fulton County leaders take immediate action.

For the past two years, the ACLU of Georgia has implored Fulton County leaders to follow advice from advocates, including two reports detailing the concrete steps law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and other leaders can take to reduce the number of people housed at Fulton County Jail: the 2022 report “There Are Better Solutions: An Analysis of Fulton County’s Jail Population,” and the 2023 report, “Breaking the Cycle: Exploring Alternatives to a New Jail.” In addition to the reports, the ACLU of Georgia polled Fulton County voters on their opinions of the jail and what they see as solutions to the crisis.

The poll of 800 registered voters in Fulton County, which was conducted by the African American Research Collaborative (AARC) between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, found that Fulton County residents overwhelmingly agree that too many people are held in Fulton County Jail for too long. More than half of voters acknowledged overcrowding was caused by the fact that too many people cannot afford to pay their bail, and respondents support efforts to reduce or eliminate excessive bail. Three out of four Fulton County voters believe that people with mental health and substance abuse issues should receive treatment instead of being sent to jail.