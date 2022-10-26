Opinion: Fulton Co. mayors: Hear us on need for LOST sales tax money

Fulton County is using the threat of letting the tax expire to seek a dramatically higher percentage of this revenue. To date, cities have publicly and transparently shown why they need the money. County leaders only recently began talking in broad terms about rising costs of healthcare services and public safety. The services assigned to the county are largely covered by property taxes. This raises the question: If the county needs money so badly that it’s willing to cripple cities, why did it recently cut the millage rate?

In negotiations, county leaders have warned city officials they need “to prepare for life after LOST.” Such a dramatic action would significantly hurt every property taxpayer — and ultimately every resident — in the county. If the county is seriously willing to let this vital revenue stream disappear, it’s madness to argue it can’t survive on its current share.

And what we’re offering the county is far better than the status quo. Our cities have negotiated in good faith. Our offer on the table provides a fair compromise, increasing the county’s share of the distribution by 43 percent. That’s nearly $300 million over 10 years, $90 million more than under the existing distribution. Fulton commissioners rejected that offer – a proposal we feel certain would cover the rising costs they mentioned.

Fulton County has failed to explain how county residents would be better off if money now used by cities for police, fire, ambulances, parks and roads went to the county instead — which has a history of mismanagement and lack of vision for handling public safety matters, like the severe crowding of its own jail.

It’s not often that the 15 cities of Fulton County speak with one voice, but the actions of the county have brought us together like never before. We’re united in a fight for survival and in our shared belief that cities are the appropriate and most efficient vehicle to provide the services our residents, businesses and visitors depend on.

We ask the people of Fulton County to join us, contact their commissioners, and save our cities. For more information, please visit www.savefultoncities.com.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin, Chattahoochee Hills Mayor Tom Reed, College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, Fairburn Mayor Mario Avery, Hapeville Mayor Alan Hallman, Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison, Mountain Park Mayor Jim Still, Palmetto Mayor J. Clark Boddie, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau and Union City Mayor Vince Williams.