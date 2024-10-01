Hurricane Helene barreled across the Southeast leaving a multibillion dollar mess in its wake. The massive Category 4 storm engulfed the state of Florida and shattered rain and storm surge records for the region but, worse yet, it took lives and shattered communities. Rebuilding the affected communities will take months or years, and some places might never recover.

Hurricanes like Helene are no longer rare. Helene was the fifth major hurricane to hit Florida in the past 6 years. But neither are other forms of extreme weather. Phoenix had 113 days of temperatures over 100 degrees last summer. And the powerful one-two punch of droughts followed by soaking rains exacerbates flooding and land erosion, which has hit places like California and even Michigan hard.