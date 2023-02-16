Opinion: Expanding Medicaid could cut crime too

With an uninsured rate around 15%, almost twice the U.S. state average, the positive effects of expansion on health and crime would be further enhanced as, typically, higher pre-expansion uninsurance rates have seen more significant effects. It should come as no surprise that Medicaid is such a powerful crime fighting tool as it helps link many low income individuals, who are more likely to be criminalized for their behavior, to substance use treatment, mental health providers, chronic disease management, supportive programming and avoids the consequences of medical debt that can come with being uninsured.

There has long been evidence that investing in people’s environments, lives and basic needs not only improves health outcomes but creates safer communities in ways that policing and incarceration are unable to do.

It is time Georgia’s elected officials follow the evidence and invest in the people of Georgia. Following 2022, a year in which U.S. officers killed more people than has been recorded in recent years, it seems unwise to think further increasing already gargantuan police budgets will result in the safety communities are seeking. With many jurisdictions spending one-third or more of their budgets on policing alone, at considerable opportunity cost to other programs, will safety come at 40% or 50% or 60% of their general funds?

In many cities it seems that police are the only well-funded public institution while health, housing, educational and transportation infrastructure are unable to meet the needs of communities. Additionally, with more people per capita incarcerated in Georgia than in any other country in modern history, at over 900 people per 100,000 compared to, for example, Russia at around 300 or France around 100 per 100,000, to suggest leniency in punishment is at the root of the public safety concerns is patently outrageous. Incredibly, this unparalleled rate does not even include Georgia’s leading rate among all U.S. states for overall correctional control through extensive use of burdensome probation and parole programs.

Put simply, if traditionally “tough on crime” policies led us to collective public safety, we would be the safest state in the safest country on earth. This is decidedly not the case and illuminates the fact that policing is rarely a preventative intervention that keeps harm from occurring.

Mark Spencer, M.D., is an internal medicine resident physician in Atlanta. The author’s views expressed here are his own.