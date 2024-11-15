It recalls a line from Dore Schary’s play “Sunrise at Campobello,” in which Franklin Roosevelt says: “I often think of something Woodrow Wilson said to me. ‘It is only once in a generation that a people can be lifted above material things. That is why conservative government is in the saddle for two-thirds of the time.’”

The pendulum will swing again, and Democrats should ensure they will be on the proper side when it happens.

Yet, even with those normal variations of ideological dominance, liberals can still have clout in challenging times, if they perceive the opportunities. For example, in the same 2024 election that favored Republicans, protections for abortion rights got referendum majorities in eight of the 10 states, including red ones, where it was on the ballot. So beyond being moral, maintaining Democratic values is practical. It shows that Democrats should not be quick to abdicate liberal stances.

Yes, after a party loses an election, it should learn from that loss. In this case, the lesson is not to become more like Trump, to echo — albeit in different, “nicer” ways — his attacks on those who have been most disfavored and excluded. The lesson is that Democrats and their allies must continue to defend those groups — their humanity and their rights — while more effectively addressing the issues of economic strength, low inflation and lawful immigration that motivate many centrist, middle class voters.

Those economic and immigration positions and socially progressive advocacy are not mutually exclusive. Lower prices and social justice are not in conflict, and Democrats should do a better job of declaring that these goals do, in fact, reinforce each other, to everyone’s benefit. That remains a good message.

Liberals might even find ways to emphasize values that millions of people across the political divide actually share, such as those of good will, which are now highlighted in the holiday season. That would be a good starting point for Democrats to reassert belief in their traditional ideals.

As Democrats and other proudly woke Americans rightly oppose any prejudiced, autocratic and self-serving moves that Trump makes, they should likewise uphold the key values that truly have made America great.

Roger Buckwalter is a retired editorial page editor of the Jupiter [Fla.] Courier.