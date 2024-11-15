In the wake of Democrats’ losses in this year’s election, questions have been raised about the party’s progressive wing, with some claiming that “woke is dying.” There are indeed lessons to learn, but Democrats should not abandon their core values.
Obviously, elections are won by appealing to a broad base. Going too far left or right undermines that. Though President-elect Donald Trump is mostly on the extreme right, he apparently appealed to enough centrist voters with an economic message that denounced inflation (despite his proposed inflation-fostering tariffs) and a law-and-order message that condemned illegal immigration (despite also targeting legal nonwhite immigrants).
Credit: Handout
In response, just what do critics want Democrats to do? Should Democrats say or imply by inaction that Black Americans don’t deserve equal rights and respect from police? That LGBTQIA people may be disparaged, excluded and otherwise discriminated against? That transgender people are somehow degenerate and unfit to be among us? That scientifically verified climate change is a hoax? That immigrants who come here seeking better lives — even though they admittedly should enter legally — don’t merit humane treatment? That women should be subjugated to misogynist males?
Do they want Democrats to renounce being “woke” — a good word that means awakeness to and awareness of social injustice? Are they saying Democrats should be unaware of that injustice and silently accept the unjust practices of racial discrimination, keeping gay people in the “closet” and preventing educators from telling the full story, good and bad, about our nation’s complex history?
In short, do they want Democrats to step away from all the progress they’ve promoted for generations? That would be not only untenable; it would be immoral.
Democrats should remember that our political pendulum swings back and forth, between liberalism and conservatism, and thus we always need viable, reasonable liberal and conservative parties.
It recalls a line from Dore Schary’s play “Sunrise at Campobello,” in which Franklin Roosevelt says: “I often think of something Woodrow Wilson said to me. ‘It is only once in a generation that a people can be lifted above material things. That is why conservative government is in the saddle for two-thirds of the time.’”
The pendulum will swing again, and Democrats should ensure they will be on the proper side when it happens.
Yet, even with those normal variations of ideological dominance, liberals can still have clout in challenging times, if they perceive the opportunities. For example, in the same 2024 election that favored Republicans, protections for abortion rights got referendum majorities in eight of the 10 states, including red ones, where it was on the ballot. So beyond being moral, maintaining Democratic values is practical. It shows that Democrats should not be quick to abdicate liberal stances.
Yes, after a party loses an election, it should learn from that loss. In this case, the lesson is not to become more like Trump, to echo — albeit in different, “nicer” ways — his attacks on those who have been most disfavored and excluded. The lesson is that Democrats and their allies must continue to defend those groups — their humanity and their rights — while more effectively addressing the issues of economic strength, low inflation and lawful immigration that motivate many centrist, middle class voters.
Those economic and immigration positions and socially progressive advocacy are not mutually exclusive. Lower prices and social justice are not in conflict, and Democrats should do a better job of declaring that these goals do, in fact, reinforce each other, to everyone’s benefit. That remains a good message.
Liberals might even find ways to emphasize values that millions of people across the political divide actually share, such as those of good will, which are now highlighted in the holiday season. That would be a good starting point for Democrats to reassert belief in their traditional ideals.
As Democrats and other proudly woke Americans rightly oppose any prejudiced, autocratic and self-serving moves that Trump makes, they should likewise uphold the key values that truly have made America great.
Roger Buckwalter is a retired editorial page editor of the Jupiter [Fla.] Courier.
