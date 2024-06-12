Dekalb County is a growing and bustling community, but, until this week, it was missing one critical component that is essential to a sustainable future: a dedicated recycling center that serves the county’s more than 750,000 residents.

To address the need, local nonprofit Live Thrive, in partnership with American Beverage, the Georgia Beverage Association and DeKalb County, has stepped in with the creation of the DeKalb Zero Waste Center. This facility, which will serve more than 308,000 households, will be similar to the permanent recycling drop-off facility Live Thrive operates in neighboring Fulton County called the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM).