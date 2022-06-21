Opinion: DeKalb contracting deal rightly raises questions about appropriateness

CamKen Consulting was founded in 2001 and our reporting found it listed on various DeKalb County contracts since at least 2015. The company’s work involves water and sewer projects that are part of DeKalb’s $2 billion program to address the county’s aging and long-neglected wastewater systems.

For their part, DeKalb County officials say that Norton no longer owns the company and has not profited from any work in the county for about two years.

That’s plausible -- as far as it goes.

However, documents obtained by this newspaper through the Georgia Open Records Act suggest, as we reported, that Norton “merely transferred her ownership stake in the company to her husband, as the company continued performing work for the county’s historically scandal-plagued water and sewer departments.”

In a statement, the county said it had “taken steps to obtain current documentation of the various ownership interests to protect the best interests of the county” and that “the Administration is taking further steps to ensure that Ms. Norton will not be eligible to work on any DeKalb County contracts until she has paid her debt to society.”

Given all this, county taxpayers are right to wonder how this could happen.

In this time of shaky confidence – if not outright distrust – of government, the county should go above and beyond in ensuring that expenditures of taxpayer money are appropriate and beyond reproach.

The Editorial Board.