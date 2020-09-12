Opinion: COVID-19 testing ‘deserts’ hinder fighting the pandemic

It is this general lack of access -- to testing, information, care — that is driving the disproportionate burden of this pandemic in vulnerable communities. My colleagues at the Emory Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute have been mapping COVID-19 social vulnerability at the county level, and there is a clear correlation with case fatality rates. “Testing deserts” are reflective of the inbred inequalities in our communities. They look strikingly similar whether we are looking at COVID-19, maternal mortality, or food insecurity.

Looking ahead, we welcome more funding for testing infrastructure, whether at the federal level or coming from private nonprofit groups. However, our experience in vulnerable communities reminds us that testing deserts are not just the absence of testing sites, but also absence of reliable, real-time information. Statistical modeling predicts that if testing results came back the same day and were accompanied by rigorous contact tracing, 80 percent of cases could be avoided. Test results coming back a week later, even if accompanied by contact tracing, would only prevent 5 percent of onward transmission. In communities where testing is inaccessible, fewer members are being tested and this is further compounded by the likelihood of delayed results.

It is essential that testing programs be coordinated -- not at a grassroots or single hospital level but at the regional and national level. Still, supply chain limitations on large-scale testing require us to design programs that are actionable for high-risk communities. This means targeted efforts to deliver critical information and testing alongside wraparound care. Mobile-first is an important bridge for people who do not have broadband access, and in our work at Health DesignED, we have been working with our partners at Access Mobile and Vital to design technology services that span the digital divide. Building on the c19check.com symptom checker app, we have designed a mobile engagement campaign to reach people on the phone through trusted messengers in a behaviorally sensitive way.

We are identifying ways to partner with community anchor groups in metro Atlanta to connect tailored messaging with testing in real time. This is a replicable model that is agile enough to meet evolving knowledge and shifts in resources, whether we are talking about testing or future vaccines.

Monique Smith, M.D., is part of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and an emergency physician at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.