Opinion: COVID-19 should concern us all

The second wave did not sink the state’s health care infrastructure but tested it mightily. Strained health care professionals and resources have adverse implications not only for patients suffering from COVID-19, but also our ability to meet the urgent and emergent needs in addition to COVID. Nationally, our strained health care system has led to patients deferring necessary routine and emergency care for other conditions which has tragically added about half-again as many unnecessary deaths from other conditions as those directly caused by COVID-19.

Leigh Hamby M.D. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Thankfully, more and more COVID-19 patients are surviving as a result of better treatments, better protocols and a better understanding of this devastating disease. The credit, and our deepest gratitude, goes to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and the entire community of health care team members who, day in and day out, provide the attentive and diligent care for COVID-19 patients and to the researchers who are discovering more effective approaches to treatment and prevention.

J. Clifton Hastings, M.D. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

As a new wave is hitting the country and numbers edge up across Georgia, their commitment is unrivaled. They are heroes. But let us not ask too much of them and let us not stretch them beyond their limits. They are only human. They need our support and dedication to doing the right thing.

Robert Jansen, M.D. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Remember: these deaths are preventable. That leaves us with one option: we must collectively practice the behaviors that effectively reduce transmission and avoid another surge: wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands. It is not enough to do one of these by itself. You must practice them all the time at the same time. And please avoid indoor gatherings with people outside of your immediate household. Outside is always best.

We thank you for your support in this life-or-death matter.

William Bornstein, M.D., chief medical officer and chief quality and patient safety officer, Emory Healthcare.

John Brennan, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical integration officer, Wellstar Health System.

Leigh Hamby, M.D., chief medical officer, Piedmont Healthcare.

J. Clifton Hastings, M.D., chief of medical staff, Northeast Georgia Health System.

Robert Jansen, M.D., chief medical officer, Grady Health System.