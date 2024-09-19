Another Cobb County Schools Board of Education meeting is upon us, and, again, school safety is not on the agenda. This is an extreme disservice to the community, especially in the wake of the tragedy at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

As a mother, I felt a flood of emotions when I heard about the shooting. Those feelings quickly turned to frustration when Cobb County Schools responded with a generic “thoughts and prayers” email. For a school system fewer than 50 miles away from the tragedy to not even encourage students and parents to reach out to school counselors is inexcusable.