According to Latrice Williams writing in Savannah Morning News, through a combination of expenditures in acquiring, reviewing and preparing the site, highway expansions and infrastructure, and workforce education, as well as tax breaks, the incentive package supporting the Hyundai operation, paid for by public agencies, is reported to be some $1.8 billion. That means that Georgia taxpayers — including many adversely affected — are subsidizing the project without participating in pivotal decisions that result in these projects being implemented.

A 15-day review of the Hyundai project was conducted by the Coastal Regional Commission, in compliance with pro forma procedures of the Georgia Planning Act, but comments were advisory, lacking mandatory requirements, and the review came after lengthy incentive negotiations had been well underway. Though local-government master plans are required by the same state legislation, they might be marginalized or expediently amended to accommodate opportunistic projects that appear appealing when not insightfully scrutinized.

Aside from often pro-development influences or entrenched unfounded assumptions, in part because of a lack of local expertise or the funds available to hire it, local officials might not fully understand the consequences of their decisions. This often results in ambitious projects generating 1) more costs than benefits, 2) unfair — and unexamined — tally and distribution of those costs and benefits and/or 3) deeply conflicting views on the true worth of the alleged benefits.

Many development projects are promoted on the basis of job creation, but profit-making agendas usually are far more financially rewarding for developers than workers. Moreover, many such jobs are taken by new residents, whose arrival drives still more speculative development activities that further degrade quality of life.

These experiences strongly suggest the need for fundamentally revising procedures used in making such decisions. Economic development must be judiciously evaluated, and when impacts are deemed unacceptable, projects must be restricted or rejected altogether.

It is clear that decisions made by various local development authorities, the Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia’s Department of Economic Development, whose only measure of success seems to be rapid and profitable growth, give little credence to different values held by citizens living within the expansive impact areas of these massive megaprojects.

Aggressive state and local development practices must be tempered by deliberative, mandatory review of both environmental factors and quality-of-life issues through a transparent process of participatory decision-making that justly empowers all Georgians. Our citizens must not be forced to endure the offensive consequences of dubious ventures that are unilaterally rationalized as progress, largely driven by the objectives of politically influential absentee investors.

The public cannot afford to be complacent. Instead of assuming a passive role that is often rationalized by cynical assertions about the impossibility of defending local interests, Georgians must organize and speak out at every opportunity. In particular, unless coastal Georgians insist on actively participating in these decisions, the unique character of the region will be forfeited to profit-obsessed interests, becoming just another “sacrifice zone” exploited through predatory industrialization.

David Kyler is the co-founder and director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, a donor-supported nonprofit established in 1997 to protect, restore and conserve coastal Georgia’s environment.