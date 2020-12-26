Opinion: City of Atlanta has resources to address spike in violence

Members of the Atlanta City Council can, and have, passed a number of measures aimed at getting us to a better place. But the fact is, when we were sworn in none of us got a gun and a badge, or a robe and a gavel. We supervise the two, three, or four people who work in our offices.

The other 8,000-plus city employees work for someone else. Every one of the activities mentioned in the above paragraphs could be accomplished via an email traveling down the appropriate chains-of-command.