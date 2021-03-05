Opinion: Children will learn wrong lessons on voting access

The erosion of our democracy and quality of life should be of no surprise if we sacrifice the long-term health and stability of our state and nation for short-sighted, immoral, and unjust legislative wins. We live in a moral and just universe. We should not delude ourselves in thinking that laws that are diabolically opposed to the concepts of justice, morality, fairness, and consideration of all -- and of those in the minority, will be implemented without consequence.

St. Augustine, St. Thomas, and our very own 20th-century prophet from Georgia, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speak from the grave as we are reminded and warned, lex iniusta non est lex, an unjust law is no law at all.

In closing, I appeal to Georgia state legislators to renounce all efforts to adopt voting laws that are unjust and unfair to all people, including those in the minority. We should reject all voting legislation not grounded in bipartisan oversight, accountability, and transparency.

Legislators should be reminded that majority or minority status is very fluid. It is unwise and shortsighted to make voting laws that you embrace when in the majority but disdain if in the minority. This would be one of the indicators as to whether the law is unjust and unfair.

And if doing justly is of no consideration as we make laws, then we should not be surprised if we and our children experience the paroxysm of injustice which will only hasten the end of the American experiment of democracy. This is the historical legacy of unjust laws, states, and nations.

Our children and future generations deserve and need the American experiment to continue its trajectory towards being that more-perfect and just union. This will only occur if our leaders and citizens advance justice and fairness for all.

Dr. Morcease J. Beasley is superintendent of Clayton County Schools.